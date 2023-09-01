Letters to Editor: Tarras airport plan and community commitment

A concept image of the planned airport at Tarras. Image: supplied

The proposal for a new international airport at Tarras, and the comments from the spokesperson from Christchurch Airport show all the hallmarks of (dare I say it) a robber baron mentality.

Wanaka and Queenstown health services are already unable to cope with the increased number of people influenced by the current expansion of real estate developments . An appointment with your doctor of choice already takes two weeks. We have an ageing population, and Wanaka and Queenstown are already beacons for retirement.

Our roads and intersections are unable to cope with peak traffic already. Over Xmas and New Year the population of Wanaka already swells to over 20,000 and traffic jams are becoming more common.

How much money is Christchurch Airport prepared to put into the communities of Wanaka and Queenstown ?

In these early stages, may we have some absolute figures on how much money they are prepared to invest in our communities. How much for health , roading , community services. Otherwise, this company could be seen as entirely parasitic, which I am sure they are not.

Richard Hutchison

Wanaka

Flight path appalls

What an appalling news article on the front page of the ODT today (30. 8.23): ‘‘Flights may go over Cromwell’’.

The proponents of the airport at Tarras think it will host 1 million passengers by 2030 and 4.3 million by 2050. It is as if they have never heard of climate change and have no inkling that recreational flying, burning huge amounts of fossil fuels unnecessarily, might be unreasonable at a time when the planet is literally burning. What idiots.

The fact that there is no prospect, even on the distant horizon, of sustainable fuel for long-distance aircraft, means no planning for long-distance mass tourism is founded in reality. Get a grip.

Joseph Dougherty

Auckland

Gunfight at the OK tavern

The recent ODT opinion pieces on alcohol by Virginia Nichols (24.8.23) and Prof Jennie Connor (29.8.23) bring to mind the famous Gunfight at the OK Corral, which is often regarded as the most famous gunfight in the history of United States — a ‘‘goodies’’ versus the ‘‘baddies’’ in a brief but violent encounter which took place in Tombstone, Arizona in 1881, following a long-simmering feud.

My father, who died at 93 after a fall, was, for many years, a medical practitioner in this city, and he taught me from a young age to drink alcohol in moderation. I have usually, but not always, followed his advice.

It was particularly difficult to abide by it when I was a university student here in the 1950s.

I have no doubts whatsoever that alcohol, in excess, causes problems with adult health and life expectancy, unborn children’s health, road traffic accidents etc.

I applaud the work of Prof Connor and others in relation to reducing the harm caused by alcohol. However, alcohol has been used for very many centuries and it is not going away any time soon.

Prof Connor finishes her article by stating ‘‘even if everyone’s drinking was reduced to the level of New Zealand’s guidelines, we would still be looking at a lifetime risk of dying from an alcohol-related condition of about one in 100’’.

The odds, therefore, of not dying from an alcohol-related condition at 99 in 100, ipso facto, look pretty good to me.

John Burton

Belleknowes

Cromwell Museum

I would like to clarify a comment in your report, on the Ombudsman’s inquiry into the location of the new Cromwell Museum. (ODT 29.8.23).

My focus was on the extent of consultation regarding the museum. I am a member of the Australasian Mining History Association — which had the last conference in the hall in 2018. I am also a member of the Cromwell RSA, the Cromwell Town and Country Club, and the Fine Thyme Theatre. I am a museum volunteer and historian. I was on a working group of the Cromwell Cultural Centre before it went into recess. All represented in the planning process.

I believe strongly, that if $43 million is being spent on the combined project, that the membership needs to be involved and consulted. By way of a notice of motion, duly notified, and ratified by the membership at a special general meeting. To be discussed by the primary stakeholders, and then by the rest of the community.

I fully support the relocation of the museum to Melmore Tce, but I do not believe that the impact on the war memorial grounds, or on the Town and Country Club, through loss of the car park, has even been considered.

David George

Cromwell

