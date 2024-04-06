Life on the water and the lessons learned

Photo: ODT files

Cricket was the school’s default option.

That was why Civis, useless at all ball games, applied repeatedly, and finally successfully, for entry to rowing, a restricted-numbers option in the compulsory sport programme.

An advantage of rowing is that it needs no particular sporting ability — just willingness to learn, making an effort and practice.

Civis, naturally slothful, learned to enjoy it, ended up in the school’s first eight and rowed for some years at university.

At Civis’ school all sports coaching was done by teachers. And the furthest Civis travelled to a regatta in term time was from Christchurch to Kaiapoi, on a Saturday.

The only race involving significant travel, to Whanganui, was after the school year ended, the crew leaving on the night ferry a few hours after Civis sat the last scholarship exam.

Novices learnt to row in ancient, heavy, clinker fours. The school had some ply fours and two eights: one newish; the other, an elderly, patched relic from a pre-war Empire Games, could be over to one side at the bow and to the other at the stern simultaneously, making balancing the boat interesting.

Parents weren’t levied for rowing, but covered the extra cost of travelling to Whanganui on the way home.

It seems that, at least in some schools, rowing is now quite different.

Some schools have many modern boats, employ professional coaches, with training structures resembling adult high-performance programmes, and expect parents to pay thousands of dollars a year to fund that, other equipment, training camps and trips to regattas.

And an investigation by Rowing NZ found that from 2021 to 2023 a North Island school, prominent in rowing, had cheated at least 17 times, substituting older rowers for some of those listed as rowing in novice races.

A coach from another North Island school commented that the cheating was symptomatic of a "win at all costs" mentality, pointing to other "ethically dubious" behaviour, such as poaching high-performing pupils from other schools and the "year 14 phenomenon", whereby pupils repeat year 13 in order to row another Maadi Cup (the top school rowing trophy) regatta.

He said there were similar issues in school cricket and rugby, but rowing was "its own special basket case". But not at all schools.

Christ’s College maths and physics teacher Tony O’Connor, who heads the school’s rowing programme, is scathing about the "win at all costs" approach.

He knows something of the perils of overtraining. A 2021 lightweight pair-oar world champion, he collapsed and ended up in hospital in 2022: the end of his rowing career but the start of one coaching.

Since returning to teaching he has encouraged a balanced approach. For boys attending the summer holiday Ruataniwha rowing camp, and regattas, it is as much about what they do off the water as on it, encouraging accountability, teamwork and personal responsibility. They bike 4km from accommodation in Twizel to the lake, and back again, and help with cooking, cleaning and laundry: "Yeah, we try to teach them how to move a boat quickly. But I think really what we’re trying to do is help these young men just grow up into good citizens".

Christchurch Boys’ High School, longtime rival of Christ’s, outlaws poaching for sports, and "Behaviour that reflects a ‘win at all costs’ attitude", stating that "The school values striving to win rather than winning itself."

Fanatical pursuit of school rowing prestige is unhealthy, for the school, for the rowers, and for rowing. Tellingly, 75% of Rowing NZ participants are in high school: after that most don’t want to carry on.

At a function at the girls’ school Civis’ daughter attended, which marked the departure of the medical student old boy (two years in the primers) who initiated and established its rowing programme, his parting message was that the most important thing was that the girls enjoyed their rowing.

That should be a prime aim for all school sports.