Lockdown manageable, but preparedness essential

Sir Eion Edgar and Jan, Lady Edgar. Photo: ODT files

To date Jan and myself have not been too concerned with our isolation, as we are still able to undertake our daily walks, The biggest winner has been our dog Poppy, who is getting a lot more attention.

We have been keeping in touch with family and friends through facetime and telephone calls. In fact we would encourage everyone to communicate regular with old friends.

Several of our younger friends in the neighbourhood have kindly offered to go to the supermarket for us, so we have had no problem with supplies. In addition we recently enrolled for "My Food Bag" which has been a great success and has improved my very elementary cooking skills.

The feedback from our children and grandchildren is that they all seem very disciplined, with regular daily programmes of work and play. Our sons are all fortunate that they can work from home and already had appropriate offices set up. The grandchildren are delighted they are seeing more of Dad, will their mothers have more flexibility. To date all the friends we have been talking to seem to be coping well, but not so sure if it extends more than four weeks.

We have considerable concerns for the local community and a group of us are finalising a trust in association with Queenstown Lakes District Council to assist the most vulnerable.

Even when the restrictions are relaxed it will be several months before there is much activity in the tourism & hospitality sectors. Also we do not expect a return to pre Covid-19 levels in the next five years as long haul travel will reduce with reduced capacity and concern over carbon credits.

The likelihood of a new airport in Wanaka will not happen in our lifetime and we expect a reduction in domestic business travel as we have all become used to Zoom web meetings.

While I am not as active in the financial sector, we are fortunate that it is still very busy and will continue to be as it will play an important part in the recovery of our economy. Provided one holds quality shares you should not panic as prices will recover.

Finally I believe the Government is doing a good job and has moved decisively into a shutdown. My only regret is that in these times of crisis they have not called on the expertise of people like Sir Bill English and Sir John Key who did an excellent job in leading us through the global financial crisis and the Christchurch Earthquakes. Hopefully they will user a wider group to assist in New Zealand's recovery.