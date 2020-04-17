Lockdown no challenge to rugby passion

Richard Kinley. Photo: ODT files

As we all end another week of the lockdown, everyone in our house continues to wonder how long this will go on. I have just got home from my daily one hour walk that has replaced my five minute walk each day to the Plaza Café to buy a coffee. I suppose this is a positive as I am improving my fitness and saving money, but missing my morning coffee.

While Covid-19 has bought some major challenges that will take time to recover from, I have been impressed by the spirit and friendliness shown by everyone in our neighbourhood, which I am sure is happening everywhere. One of our neighbours has set up a street Facebook page where everyone can check in and post comments, photos or items of interest. So far our street has had one new arrival with a new baby boy at number 3! Also on our walks, the people who walk, run or bike past all smile and say hello, something that is a small gesture but very welcome.

Lockdown in our house has been very interesting with both our children, who are University of Otago students, plus their partners, staying with us. Our house regularly has all four on their laptops using headphones to participate in various tutorials or lectures while I am at the other end of the house participating in one of the numerous Zoom conference calls that Covid-19 has created.

Zoom has been a very effective tool for communicating with Otago Rugby staff and Board as well as NZR and my Provincial Union counterparts around the country.

NZR has been very good at keeping us all informed of how things are progressing from a national perspective, seeking regional feedback and input when required. Otago Rugby has two Zoom staff meetings a week where we update each other on what has been happening regionally as well as nationally, as I believe it is important for us all to stay connected. The staff have also instigated a Friday afternoon social hour where we all enjoy each other’s company via Zoom with a drink and a weekly theme – a great idea!

Rugby has been part of Otago for over 139 years and across the province plays an important role in bringing communities together.

Through our 33 clubs and 18 secondary schools thousands of people are involved each week. This includes not just the players, coaches and referees but also all our club volunteers, parents, grandparents and other fans that like to watch club and school rugby.

Having club and secondary school rugby commence as soon as possible to allow community connection is a priority for Otago Rugby. Staff are currently working closely with NZR to develop a number of return to play scenarios to allow all Provincial Unions to be in the best position to commence playing when the situation allows.

Alongside our community game, the next area of focus is to continue our planning and preparation for both our Spirit and Mitre 10 Cup teams. Following on from club rugby, we want to see our top players selected to compete in their respective national championship. With the announcement that Heartland Rugby and age group representative rugby from Under 19 down has been cancelled for 2020 and with no decision at this stage to cancel either the Farah Palmer Cup or Mitre 10 Cup, it is important that our players are able to continue to train at home.

To assist our players make the most of their time training at home, Otago Rugby have supported as many as possible by relocating almost all of the movable training equipment from the Otago Rugby gym to a number of player’s homes around Dunedin before we all went into lockdown.

As everyone knows volunteers are critical to all sporting organisations and rugby is no exception.

For the majority of people, their involvement in rugby is a passion and an interest that they undertake outside their usual ‘9-5’ life. With all the challenges and uncertainty that Covid-19 has brought to all our lives over that last couple of weeks, I would like to acknowledge and thank the Otago rugby community for continuing to support our Union and staff in what is proving to be a tough time for all.

To everyone that reads this, I trust that you are safe and well, and I hope that we all get to see community sport at all levels back underway as soon as we possibly can.