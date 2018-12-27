Loss focuses mind on exhortation to praise

Leonard Cohen. Photo: Getty Images

Two weeks before Christmas is not when you want to hear that an old friend has died, at least two decades before he reasonably should have, especially when you've had no warning.

My friend from undergraduate days was a very smart guy, funny and upbeat, intellectually curious, always ''into'' something new. I learned at his funeral he'd been diagnosed with prostate cancer in February last year, but as he worked overseas, he was able to let know only his family and work colleagues. So his friends were pretty stunned.

On the day I got the news, I was sorting books - on what day am I not? - and out dropped a sheet of paper, on which my old buddy had hand-written a list of books by George Macdonald, 19th century novelist, clergyman and writer of fairy tales, for whom he had an enthusiasm. I'm giving lectures on this gentleman in a few weeks, and while I prepare I'll be thinking about my friend.

In subsequent years, my friend's cultural co-ordinates took in an increasingly diverse range of influences. He was among the first people I knew who had an enthusiasm for Leonard Cohen. I was very much a latecomer to that distinguished poet and songwriter, only picking up on him in his fedora-wearing, dapper old troubadour phase.

But I was early enough to be troubled by the subsequent ubiquity of Cohen's Hallelujah - particularly as it cropped up on TV talent quests and at school concerts, rendered by earnest but naive youngsters.

It's such an individual, genre-defying song, the fruit of a lifetime's varied thought and experience, and seems to sum up all that was profound and unique about the wry, wise, generous, spiritual and sensual Leonard Cohen. How could anyone else want to sing it in public?

Wikipedia tells me that its popularity soared after being used in 2001 in the feature-length cartoon Shrek, for goodness' sake. Very few of the 12-year-olds who saw that would have known that David who played the secret chord, the baffled king who composed the Hallelujah, is the biblical David, king of Israel.

The Hallelujah that David composed is not a ''hooray'' or ''congratulations'', or even a particularly intense ''thank goodness'', but a very peculiar exhortation to praise God, using ''hillel'' (''praise''), a second-person plural verb in the imperative, and ''Yah'', a shortened version of God's proper name (Yahweh, Jehovah), which conveys a sense of daring familiarity, even intimacy.

David, the king, mystic and musician, is the same man who, according to scripture, is overthrown by the dangerous power of eros, after a glimpse of the beautiful Bathsheba ''bathing on the roof''. The same cry of hallelujah is drawn out of him by life-engendering ecstasy of bodily intimacy.

The image that Cohen evokes, of God as Lord of song, Lord of the dance, conveys a sense of permanent surprise, that God - who most of the time seems rather distant and cerebral, really just an idea - is manifest and knowable. He is manifest in the physicality of this world and of ourselves. All things show it, but the divine spark that is each human soul is his very image. And of course, at this time of year in particular, the Christian religion teaches that God was and is incarnate in history.

Leonard Cohen knew and perhaps believed some of that, and his Hallelujah identifies deeply and consciously with the archetype of the flawed king, whose highest strivings are to lose and simultaneously fulfil himself in either or both the things of sensory matter and the realm of the Spirit. And perhaps it should be no surprise that everyone, including 12-year-olds, should be able to intuit the depths and resonance of Cohen's Hallelujah, which - like all great art - bypasses our capacity or otherwise for willed belief. You can mean nothing by it, or everything.

The appropriation of Hallelujah for advertisements and other venal or fatuous purposes sometimes bothered Leonard Cohen too, but he decided that in the end he was glad it was being sung. Every time it is sung, the singers testify, perhaps unknowingly, to the world beyond what we can see, that gives our lives their meaning.

There are a great many other ''Hallelujahs''. Steve Reich's, in the final movement of Tehillim, I find exciting beyond words. Handel's version is probably too well known, but still pretty wonderful, especially when sung in context, at this time of year, in his Messiah.

But for my old friend's funeral, Leonard Cohen's seemed - for once - absolutely appropriate.

We do our best, it isn't much: and in the end we stand before the Lord of song and of the created world, the Lord of the love that joins in intimacy the divided sexes, and the Lord of children born in mangers and elsewhere.

And if all we can say then is ''hallelujah'', well, what more could be said?

-Dr Paul Tankard is a senior lecturer in English at the University of Otago.