The man who has it all wants more

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow last week. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES



Here at Whacko Dream Furnishings, our artisans proudly build collector’s pieces for billionaires, oligarchs, oil sheikhs and other good-taste trend-setters.

I gather New Zealand builds luxury boats for these fine people. So perhaps you’ve already seen our signature Luxury Yacht Birthday Cake Bed? The three-tier mattress is five hookers wide, and contains a hidden nook from which a blonde bursts, breathing Happy Birthday, Love Me Do or (on one occasion, I believe), Tie Me Kangaroo Down, Sport.

We are successful because we anticipate our customers’ tastes and then present them novel furniture ideas. Among our best customers is a Muscovite chap — Vladimir — who cuts quite a dash. He’s a hunter, frogman, tyrant, skydiver; plus dictator, super-spy, saviour of the people, et cetera.

But we’re racking our brains for new Vlad furnishings as frankly, he already has it all. I’d value your own insights, because I gather you often golf with a Russian oligarch.

Carlo Bolognese-Brown,

Milan.

I’m afraid our oligarch returned home some time ago. Alexander boasted a bright orange golf bag with matching shoes, and he beat his chest like a Cossack when he sank half decent putts. However, his young wife thought Arrowtown holidays insufficiently exciting.

Frankly, I suspect Alex’s oligarchy was second-tier. Yes, Alex was a member at Millbrook, and yes, he spent millions too much buying a New Zealand country home. But the truth is he rarely got a start in the Arrowtown Wednesday Stableford.

Now, another Russian has built an immense Arrowtown golf home, but since he’s never been spotted, we can’t dispatch him back.

But may I check your bad taste credentials? Did you build the gigantic table President Putrid recently used to make France’s President Macron (marooned at its far end) look like a pleading beggar?

Norm



Yes Uncle, our "Vlad" is Mr Putin.

His "Grand Tavalo Diplomatique" is among our proudest designs. It is a 6m slab of gold inlaid white beech, which sits grandly upon three fluted pillars. Unfortunately, observers missed an important feature. The table’s central flower arrangement hides an atomiser which sprays anti-Covid mist towards health risks like French presidents.

Another table (used in meetings with Vlad’s more distant underlings) is about five generals longer. However it is rather plain, not our work, and in truth no bigger than the Earl of Grantham’s dining table at Downton Abbey.

But please, have you any furnishing ideas we can suggest?

Carlo Bolognese Brown.



Sorry, Carlo. Your customer’s army is busy laying waste to Russia’s neighbouring democracy of Ukraine. It’s not the right time to be discussing home decorations for another Hitler.

Norman,

Taste endures through both good times and bad, so don’t give me snooty Hitler remarks. Did you know England’s Homes and Gardens magazine ran a lifestyle feature on the good fuhrer in 1938, just after he’d marched into Austria? It was titled "Hitler’s Mountain Home — a Visit to Haus Wachenfald". (This is entirely true).

"There is nothing pretentious about the fuhrer’s estate,’ the magazine fawned, noting that Chancellor Adolf loved to sit on his terrace gazing at the lakes and glades below. "When state affairs are over the squire himself, attended by some of his guests, will stroll through the woods into hamlets."

Homes and Gardens quite properly noted that Herr Hitler kindly invited the hamlet children up for lollies and cakes. "Then Frauen Goring and Goebbels, in dainty Bavarian dress, arrange dances and folk songs," it said approvingly.

Standards set in a respectable English magazine are surely good enough for a New Zealand newspaper?

Bolognese-Brown.



OK Menzies-Marinara, you’ve worn me down. Build President Putrid a luxury tank with guest quarters, dual en suites and hi-fi Armani battle helmets.

Plus a solid ivory lie machine. This would save him time and worry. Now — shove off.

Dear Uncle Norm,

We’re worried sick about social division in New Zealand. Politics has become dominated by extremists — the Extreme Right Trumpians, and the Extreme Left Wellington Socialists.

Thus we are founding "The Extreme Centre Party".

Several Extreme Centrists are preparing the party’s first manifesto. Have you any thoughts on how to be extremely central?

The Extreme Centre Party. (Steering Committee).



A very good question. I advise that you focus on that part of the electorate most likely to be attracted to you — that is the extremely normal.

For example, Catholics are extremely normal. So are Presbyterians, Muslims and Baptists. Parsons are approximately as normal as postmen. Gays aren’t straight, but then straights aren’t gay. Residents of retirement villages are almost as normal as the students of Castle St.

Now re-read that list and understand that in each case someone could substitute the word "abnormal" for "normal". Politics has become the sum of our prejudices. But get to work. Go the Extreme Centrists! The world is your (bad) oyster.

- John Lapsley is an Arrowtown writer.