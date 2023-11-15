Manuherikia a tangled ecological web

In the second of two pieces on the Manuherikia River, Murray Neilson writes that whether to raise the height of the Falls Dam, or not, is a vexed question.

One of the proposals to reduce reliance on run-of-the river water abstraction for the Manuherikia valley, reported on in the Manuherikia Catchment Feasibility Study, was to increase the height of Falls Dam, a reservoir constructed in the 1930s for irrigation purposes.

This would increase the volume of water stored for release during the irrigation season. It involved raising the dam height by one of three options: 5.4m, 15.2m or 27m, resulting in a reduction of the braided river length by either 0.6km (4.7% loss), 1.7km (13.3% loss), or 9.9km (22.7% loss).

All options predicted habitat loss impacts for the endangered fish, the Manuherikia Alpine galaxias; the loss of nesting area for the critically threatened black-billed gull, as well as a proportion of the nesting habitat of the endangered black-fronted tern.

Dams on rivers and streams are rarely good for the environment. Internationally recorded impacts include blocking of fish migration, separation of spawning areas from rearing habitats, trapping of sediments critical for maintaining physical processes downstream, transformation upstream from a free-flowing river to an artificial slack-water habitat, unsuitable changes in temperature, chemical composition, dissolved oxygen levels and physical properties of reservoirs for the aquatic plants and animals that evolved within a given river system, often followed by extinction of many fish and aquatic species. Disrupted and altered water flows downstream of dams are known to be as severe as completely de-watering river reaches and can unravel the ecological web of a river system.

In this country many of our largest rivers, such as the Clutha, Waitaki, Waiau and Waikato are impacted by dams. Our endemic longfin eel, or tuna, has been occluded from as much as 35% of its habitat upstream of hydro-electric dams. Previously large salmon runs on the Clutha and Waitaki rivers, which used to reach their headwaters have also been severely curtailed.

The construction of Falls Dam resulted in the flooding of that stretch of (previously) braided river, stretching from the head of the reservoir when full, down to the entrance of the gorge, about level with the "Morning Glory" water outlet. The Manuherikia alpine galaxias, the black-billed gull and black-fronted tern would have occupied this river reach. So these three threatened species have already suffered a decline in their habitat as a direct result of Falls Dam construction.

What is now being promoted by John Morgan (ODT 27.9.23) is the resurrection of the proposals upon which the aforementioned feasibility report was based. Any of these options, if implemented, would cause further declines in the habitat of those species. Is that acceptable in this day and age? I think not, considering that the current length of braided river, plus one tributary, constitutes the only habitat of the Manuherikia alpine galaxias.

Mr Morgan, no doubt, had what he regarded as the best interests of Manuherikia farmers in mind, when he said it would be "a huge mistake if Doc were to stop or even delay the building of storage dams including the planned heightening of Falls Dam".

But, unfortunately, his proposition is that of yet another farmer expecting the environment to "roll-over" to further economic endeavour. If Doc does oppose such options, and it should, this would not be out of sheer "bloody-mindedness", but because it is required by law to do its best to conserve our native species. Society expects it do its utmost.

In any case, we have to be better than that. If there are more environmentally sensitive and smarter means of achieving the same outcome, in this case improved irrigation reliability, then we should take them.

There are. Considering the detrimental impacts of storage dams on rivers and streams, I stressed in an earlier article that on-farm storage is the way forward. This would allow taking water during high flow periods, primarily in winter and spring, (while being careful to preserve adequate flow variability) and to store this water in on-farm storage dams for use during the irrigation season. The ORC staff report recommends including more enabling flow harvesting provisions for the Manuherikia River, in the LWRP. I agree.

This may result in a more costly undertaking, overall, than raising Falls Dam, but there should be central and/or regional government funding available to assist with that, in recognition of the changes to farming/irrigation practices that we, as a society, are expecting Manuherikia farmers to now make.

However, we should not kid ourselves. We are not "feeding the world", with our export-led economy, as some like to put it, but, as ORC councillor Alexa Forbes said at a recent council meeting, we are selling commodities, primarily milk powder, to those nations which are wealthy enough to pay the cost.

Yes, agricultural exports underpin our entire economy, it is crucial that continue, with produce from the Manuherikia catchment contributing to that, but please, let’s not claim to be altruistic about it.

- Murray Neilson is a trustee of the Clutha Fisheries Trust, a former Fish & Game councillor and a retired Department of Conservation freshwater technical support officer.