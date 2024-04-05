Minister misses opportunity to do good during job bonfire

Minister for Social Development and Employment Louise Upston. PHOTO: ODT FILES

I listened to Minister for Social Development and Employment Louise Upston on the radio being asked about whether the government was concerned by the risk of a brain-drain to Australia as more public servants are set to lose their jobs.

Manatū Hauora Ministry of Health is set to cut 200 jobs. The Ministry for Primary Industries is also cutting some 200 jobs. The Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment is losing 100 jobs through voluntary redundancy.

The Ministry of Pacific Affairs is losing 40% of its staff and Oranga Tamariki is losing staff as well.

As a result, employment agencies are reporting a big increase in clients preparing for their inevitable job loss.

In the interview the minister batted away the brain-drain questions, blaming Labour and inflation.

But she also expressed her condolences to all those who are losing their livelihoods to government policy.

She flatly refused to discuss how the government might support those losing their jobs to stay in New Zealand, saying they would just have to make hard choices. Like leaving the country.

She was wrong about a few things in the interview and missed a great opportunity to do something good within her own political paradigm.

She is wrong to say the cost of living will only be fixed if the government reduces its spending. Cutting jobs is pushing costs on to the poorest to give tax breaks to the richest. Public servants are not a cost centre. They provide an essential community service.

Oranga Tamariki social workers cannot function without the back office that manages all the critical information about children and families. Without that information children are wrongly taken from parents while others are left in dangerous homes.

How much fat is there really to trim? Government spending can contribute to inflation. But when spent wisely on services such as education and infrastructure, government spending supports employment during hard times and prepares the economy for the next wave of growth.

Spent unwisely, cruelly even, on tax breaks for wealthier people, it just contributes to the widening gap between rich and poor, tearing at the social fabric and causing more desperation.

Government rhetoric about cutting the jobs of families cannot be justified.

The missed opportunity here was the minister’s chance to refocus the welfare system away from punitive measures into very active and very positive support.

These can be trigger words for those of us on the left who lived through Rogernomics, Ruthanasia and the tough love of the Key government.

But I remember during those times, the many complaints from ordinary, educated, articulate unemployed people asking why the Ministry for Social Development (MSD) was sending them on CV writing courses, when they just need help, and time, to access employers.

One of the very many problems with the welfare system is that it treats every unemployed person as if they are somehow broken.

The welfare system has the same approach to poor people. They are not broken. They are not dysfunctional.

They just don’t have enough money. They just don’t have a job.

They don’t suddenly become uneducated and incompetent because, for example, the Ministry of Health decided to cut their job because the government cuts the ministry’s budget.

Treating people like they are defective, undervaluing their skills, treating them as incompetent imposes a huge burden and can have terrible lasting impacts.

This is why so many of these people are and will go overseas. There is well-paid work there. And basic respect.

Ms Upston was asked what the government is doing to help prevent people heading overseas when made unemployed here.

This was her chance to focus MSD’s staff to support job hunting for their unemployed public servant colleagues.

People who lose their jobs to government political priorities should not have to pay someone in the private sector to help them find another one. Employment agencies don’t need all the extra work that is coming down the pipeline.

This is a role that MSD should step up to. They have the experience and the contacts to become a really efficient employment agency, with a strong social commitment and saving unemployed people any private sector fees.

Ms Upston could put the government’s proposed social investment model to good use here. The model, described by Finance Minister Nicola Willis, is supposed to "identify, fund and scale-up the actions that have the most positive impact on people in the long-run".

It is the perfect time for MSD to shift to a data-driven employment-focused role and leave the punitive beneficiary-bashing behind them. It would be a very positive action the government can take to help keep skilled New Zealanders in their own country.

Oh. So MSD is cutting staff too. Sigh.

■ Metiria Stanton-Turei is a law lecturer at the University of Otago and a former Green Party MP and co-leader.