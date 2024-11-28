Mt Iron not right for a bike park

Wānaka landmark Mt Iron. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Sadly the Queenstown Lakes District Council, in its very first management plan, wants to destroy our treasured and much-loved Mt Iron.

It wants to allow the Bike Wanaka club to build a network of mountainbike trails on the reserve. It will be the whole shebang with a trail hub near the summit and a network of trails catering for all abilities and skill levels — even a helipad to cart away the injured.

This activity clashes with at least eight other objectives in the plan, and because it is the only activity listed as an objective it will have priority. All in a special natural area (SNA) on the reserve

How did it get to this? Mountainbiking was banned over 20 years ago.

A little research reveals there is a small number of motivated people with agendas within the QLDC and the Wanaka Community Board. There is nothing wrong with that.

But the people spearheading this proposal have seen this plan as the perfect opportunity to go for it. All the dots line up: cash-strapped council under pressure, new council land and several advocates within the council. This may also be a knee-jerk reaction to losing a recent bid by the council and Bike Wanaka to put Sticky Forest bike trails into community ownership.

But Sticky Forest was always on private property and is still open to the public. Sticky Forest is also a total contrast to Mt Iron. Sticky Forest is an exotic pine plantation on private land. Mt Iron is a very well-used public reserve and is designated in the district plan as an outstanding natural feature (ONF) with special natural areas (SNAs) of native flora and fauna.

What makes Mt Iron special? It is highly valued for its quiet, open, natural environment, in close proximity to a busy, expanding town. It is well used with over 180,000 people visitors each year.

It is a classic geological example of a roche moutounee (a rock formation created by the passing of a glacier) and of national importance. The slopes and summit offer magnificent panoramic views of mountains, lakes and the urban sprawl that is occurring in the Upper Clutha.

It is one of the few locations close to town where bikes are not allowed, and is listed as an ONF with three SNAs of mainly kanuka woodlands. Kanuka and matagouri have a threat classification of at risk and declining. It also has cushionfield and turf communities that are nationally threatened plant species.

It is of national importance in the Resource Management Act and as such has the highest level of protection. The land surrounding Mt Iron is zoned large-lot residential with low-density housing restrictions to help retain its values as an ONF.

Clearly this council has no real understanding of Mt Iron’s values to the community, and to the world. This is the very same council that has for over 25 years protected the lake edge from development.

The council seems to be treating Mt Iron like an urban park. Wanting to keep bikers separate from other users does not justify carving up the one large SNA into 15-20 mountainbike trails. That is just wrong.

I am not against mountainbikers. Just about every home in the Upper Clutha has a mountainbike or two. The issue is the building of bike tracks on what is already a treasured natural reserve.

Exactly what percentage of the community are we hoping to cater for here? Trails full of jumps, dips and sharp corners. Is this a nice-to-have?

There is already a vast array of opportunities close to Wanaka, and opportunities to further develop those areas. Those who want more should go and pay for it.

There are commercial parks nearby such as Bike Glendhu with 20 trails and Cardrona Alpine Resort with 28 trails. People who love skiing or snowboarding buy a season pass. We don’t see the council wanting to build a skifield.

We are told that Bike Wanaka will build and maintain the bike trails at no cost to the council or ratepayer. We have been told that due to the amount of interest during the suggestion process it had to be included, and that there is plenty of room up there for everyone.

I didn’t realise it was a popularity contest. I realise now I should have submitted suggestions for what I didn’t want on Mt Iron: e.g., I do not want a revolving restaurant on Mt Iron, I do not want a gondola and I do not want a mountainbike park, please.

I am not suggesting the reserve should be locked up. I suggest that mountainbiking is not allowed and that the QLDC investigate building mobility-friendly tracks to the top of one or both summits. This will provide the opportunity to experience Mt Iron to a portion of society that is unable to at the moment.

I will also be suggesting an arterial cycleway along the bottom of the reserve connecting State Highway 84 with Hidden Hills (maybe combined with a walking loop track to Little Mt Iron).

We need to think long and hard about the long-term consequences of this bike park proposal. What opportunities will be lost for those less able, and also being able to cater for the huge increase in users that will come in the future?

The Upper Clutha Basin will continue to change. But when you look at Mt Iron do you see an outstanding natural feature with special natural areas, or do you want to see it as another mountainbike park? We are all kaitiaki, guardians of the land.

—​​​​​​​ Mark Buckingham is a Wanaka fishing guide. Submissions on the draft management plan close tomorrow.