Mutts and moggies are ready for takeoff

A black Lab readies for take-off at Queenstown airport. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Civis last week discussed differing cultural attitudes to animals as well as Air New Zealand.

This week, there’s the chance to combine both topics thanks to "man’s best friend".

Dogs are always in the news for a pack of reasons, and one item caused Civis’ ears to prick up.

Last week, Virgin Australia released updates on plans to allow pets in the cabin on certain domestic flights.

It soon became apparent Virgin’s policy would be limited to small dogs or cats. The animals must be at least eight weeks old and fit inside an approved soft-sided carrier. The combined weight of the pet and carrier is limited to 8kg.

Pets will be restricted to two rows on select flights. They will be placed under the seat in front. They must stay in the carrier on the plane and in the airport, except through security or using designated animal "relief" areas.

This option will undoubtedly be a relief to many small dog owners. About 70% of Australian households have a pet.

Guide, hearing and assistance dogs are allowed on planes anyway, subject to various rules.

While there’s no sign of Virgin’s plans here, Civis today praises Air NZ for the second successive week — following the critical comments three weeks ago about sky-high fares.

Air NZ impresses with its pet offering.

"Cats, dogs and small caged birds can travel as checked-in baggage on all domestic flights around New Zealand provided they fly in pet carriers suitable for air travel."

The carriers must be roomy and include a small, fitted water container that is fillable from outside the carrier.

Civis has seen the process in action. Air NZ staff were most helpful. The dog was chill and accepting.

A family watching nearby remarked that their dog lacked the temperament for such a journey. Given the potential trauma of a flight in the hold, the pet’s disposition is an important animal welfare consideration.

The service (classed as a bag plus another $120 a flight) no doubt helps encourage dog owners to buy tickets and fly Air NZ.

Jetstar says it is not equipped to carry pets.

With the curiosity of a cat, Civis wondered where the colloquialism "man’s best friend" came from.

Wikipedia says the first recorded use of a related phrase was by Frederick the Great of Prussia (1740-86). He referred to one of his Italian greyhounds as his best friend.

French philosopher Voltaire (1764) wrote (translated): "It seems that nature has given the dog to man for his defence and for his pleasure. Of all the animals it is the most faithful: it is the best friend man can possibly have."

Popular American poet Ogden Nash in 1941 wrote this in the beginning of his poem An Introduction to Dogs:

"The dog is man’s best friend / He has a tail on one end. / Up in front he has teeth. / And four legs underneath."

For millennia, dogs primarily had specific roles, such as for hunting or guarding. But that began to shift from Voltaire’s time on, accelerating towards the present.

In recent decades, in the middle-class West at least, dogs have even become more like surrogate children.

As more couples have no children or give birth later, dogs become the "furry child".

They are lavished with attention, love and any expense.

No wonder some owners wish for their loved ones to travel with them.

