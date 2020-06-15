Navigating justice, health and old-fashioned romance

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern front a Covid-19 briefing. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Dear Uncle Norm,

I fell madly for the personal profile Julia wrote on a dating website. She said she loved beach walks, listening to opera, and sitting by the fire reading poetry. We’ve now been going out for five months, but there are issues.

There’s money pouring out her ears, she is into playing doctors and nurses, and wears a daring wig around the house. (Julia is a High Court judge).

But we haven’t been on a single beach walk. The first time I went to Julia’s place I discovered there is underfloor heating so it’s zero fireplaces. Her Honour chirps along to Dolly Parton CDs, but owns no poetry — her sole books are five shelves of corporate law, plus a complete collection of Mills and Boon stashed beside the Mouton Rothschild in her wine cellar.

Julia has some quite good points, but what should I do?

William Smith. (by Post)

Did you fall off your trike when you were 3 Billy, or was your mind just ruined by Higher Education? Her books and old CDs clearly state that Judge Julia is a romantic. Take the following steps immediately.

Invest in a book of soppier poets — Wordsworth, Keats, etc. Drive Julia to her beach at sunset. Take a walk, skip pebbles across the waves, then collect twigs and leaves to boil her billy tea. While attending to Julia’s lamb chops, produce your book and begin with Coleridge: "In Xanadu did Kubla Khan, A stately pleasure-dome decree." (Don’t over-egg it by pointing out the poet should have scrubbed "stately" because it’s one word too many.)

Got all that, you goose? And remember to take your blue pill one hour before departure. I won’t invoice you for advice, but could you check what Julia does about her mates’ speeding tickets?



Dear Uncle Norm,

I never dreamed I’d be pleased to welcome more Orstraylians. The Ministry of Health has made this possible not just with beating the virus, but by getting the complex job of contact tracing up to speed so that we can quickly suppress new outbreaks. Hallelujah!

I remain,

A Positive Person.

Sorry to deflate you P.Person, but the ministry’s contact tracing deserves more Ds than Dunedin.

The creation of the National Close Contact Centre was sheer amateurism from the start. As Covid cases grew, the department wasted weeks laboriously building up its very own call centre (it started with a manual system) — all when refined, established call centres were clamouring to do the work.

These centres had skilled management, staff, peachy systems, and would have got the task fully under control inside ten days.

The ministry could have rented several "Mercedes" and instead used its nurses and medicos to construct a Morris Minor.

I owned a call centre in Sydney which by itself would have taken three days tops to eat the entire volume of Covid calls handled by the ministry’s do-it-yourself centre. (The more unsophisticated managements will think their issues are too complex for the expert external suppliers. They are invariably wrong.)

When their project predictably fell into crisis, the department hired a (very good) epidemiologist to audit their problems. But this was the exact equivalent of calling in a dermatologist to repair your Audi.

The ministry is taking bows for what’s been a monumental "fail". It says it can now outsource some amount of the job but (typically) won’t be interviewed

Oh. And don’t speak about the woeful phone app!

Dear Uncle Norm,

I have seen the page proofs of your correspondence regarding William Smith and Her Honour, Justice Julia. It is degrading and blatantly sexist

Celia Musgrove, Fendalton.

Of course it is sexist. Billy should "stick to his knitting", as per Paul Goldsmith’s quote of the month.

Dear Uncle Norm,

Here’s a simple question. What is worse — getting the flu or losing your job?

The Covid washup is that 1504 people got a bad cold (yes 22 elderly died), while 120,000 will lose jobs.

A disastrous decision was forced on us by decree. The public is in love with the Co-Regents, Jacinda and Ashley, but how will history portray the pair? As heroes who prevented an epidemic, or duffers who inflicted an economic meltdown?

Anne Rand, Vauxhall.

Your argument contains more holes than a hobo’s underpants. But I suppose your question on historic perspective is fair. Humans are incapable of maintaining gratitude for things that don’t happen. A deadly epidemic would be writ large in the history books, but a close shave will be a mere footnote. Given an unpleasant Sophie’s Choice, PM Ardern chose recession, and will doubtless be harshly judged when the context eventually seems less important.

It takes decades for historical perspective to emerge, but there’s a chap called Muller, who’d prefer the economic version of history is in place by September.



- John Lapsley lives in Arrowtown.