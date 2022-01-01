Skip to main content
No swell time: newbie surfer niece cops sea lion’s share of abuse
Dear Uncle Norm. . .
Trump’s lies live on
Trump’s lies live on
For anyone who hoped former US president Donald Trump was doing little more than bore with boasting from the golf course, the first anniversary of the storming of the Capitol Building may have been...
Making power for all New Zealand
Making power for all New Zealand
An era when electricity use has been flat is ending soon.
Noted educationalist dies
Noted educationalist dies
The community generally and the education world in particular have suffered a grievous loss through the sudden death of Mr William Davidson, headmaster of Mornington School, who passed away at his...
Joy in noticing and being thankful for small gifts
Joy in noticing and being thankful for small gifts
We are living in difficult times, but Jenny Beck finds a concentration on "micro-thanks" can be life-changing.
Wealth disparity can only be ameliorated by education
Wealth disparity can only be ameliorated by education
Inequality is nothing new. It can be found wherever one chooses to look, but greater state control of the economy is not the answer, writes Gerry Eckhoff.
Dunedin lassie brings cup home
Dunedin lassie brings cup home
At the South Canterbury Caledonian Society’s sports, held at Timaru on Monday and Tuesday, Mr Robert Clark won the most points prize for adult dancing, and his pupil, Miss Doreen Wheeler, won the...
Hype, lies and no substance
Hype, lies and no substance
The bizarre saga of Elizabeth Holmes should be a cautionary tale writ large.
A summer of despair
A summer of despair
When it comes to outdoor water activities, New Zealand has plenty to offer.
Tote shows spending down
Tote shows spending down
We have referred elsewhere to the existence of evidence that the public is feeling the need of retrenchment on the part of the Government.
Watch this (roof garden) space
Watch this (roof garden) space
New Zealand’s move towards greater urban density should result in a rooftop revolution, writes Katie Pickles.
Inspiration drawn from Journey of the Magi
Inspiration drawn from Journey of the Magi
Is there a connection between the anniversary of the storming of the US Capitol on January 6 and the Christian commemoration of Epiphany on the same date? Graham Redding considers the possibility.
A day at the races
A day at the races
The Southland Racing Club's meeting concluded in oppressively hot weather, and there was again a large attendance, although the gate receipts were lower than the total for last year’s fixture.
Covid’s avenues and alleyways
Covid’s avenues and alleyways
Like the ripples travelling across a pond after a stone has been thrown into it, Covid-19’s repercussions keep on coming, reaching into every corner of our lives.
Horton hatches the championship
Horton hatches the championship
The Otago Golf Club’s New Year tournament concluded yesterday.
A conscious uncoupling
A conscious uncoupling
On these, the dog days of our southern hemisphere summer, everyone deserves some kind of holiday from their usual routines and the hectic and anxious year just past.
Well-run Broad Bay yachting
Well-run Broad Bay yachting
The regatta held annually at Broad Bay came off yesterday under fairly favourable conditions, except that the wind was at first too light for the yachts, and the length of the races had to be...
Everyone has part to play in reducing road toll
Everyone has part to play in reducing road toll
Any death on the roads is one too many, but a significant reduction in the southern road toll last year should be recognised and applauded following our nightmarish 2020 statistics.
Celebrating our creators of social capital
Celebrating our creators of social capital
Today, we celebrate a long list of not just achievers but also good and active community members.
Women’s doubles most interesting
Women’s doubles most interesting
Christchurch, December 30: The New Zealand Lawn Tennis Championship tournament was continued today in perfect weather, the courts being fast and in excellent order.
Read more