Dunedin
10
|
2
Wednesday,
Wed,
22
June
Jun
2022
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Heritage
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
The pole-ar plunge
It just never stops.
Addition to local fleet
Addition to local fleet
One of the finest fishing hulls yet built on this coast was launched yesterday to the order of Mr F.R. Smith, Port Chalmers. The vessel is 39 feet long, with a beam of 10ft 2in. She has a straight...
NZ should aim to become ‘health foods capital’
NZ should aim to become ‘health foods capital’
The slow food movement was started by Italian Carlo Petrini in the 1980s to defend regional traditions, good food, gastronomic pleasure and a slow pace of life.
Inaction on Sammy’s begs questions
Inaction on Sammy’s begs questions
OPINION: Talk out of the Dunedin City Council about hopes and dreams for the former Sammy’s music venue has got a bit downbeat.
French president visits No 10
French president visits No 10
The exchange of views between Mr Lloyd George and M Poincare was of the most friendly character.
Catching up with vaping’s harm
Catching up with vaping’s harm
It was not that many years ago that vaping was being hailed as a relatively harmless replacement for smoking traditional cigarettes. This fallacy has proved emphatically false.
Changes needed at ACC
Changes needed at ACC
Two recent reports on the Accident Compensation Corporation should be a wake-up call to the board and senior management.
Lifetime 'political animal' made lasting change
Stan Rodger obituary: Lifetime 'political animal' made long-lasting changes
Obituary of Stanley Joseph Rodger, politician.
Extremism isn’t always a right-wing phenomenon
Extremism isn’t always a right-wing phenomenon
Beware the extreme left, writes Glenn Hardesty.
Military honours for officer
Military honours for officer
Funeral at Port Chalmers of Military Cross recipient Capt John F.G. Smith. — Otago Witness, 27.6.1922
Shifting the furniture
Shifting the furniture
Sometimes it’s good just to move the furniture around a little and change the scenery.
Debut football win for NZ
Debut football win for NZ
The large crowd at Carisbrook betokened the stimulus that association football has received by reason of the visit of the Australians.
Party planning at provincial AGM
Party planning at provincial AGM
Last weekend’s Green Party Deep South provincial annual general meeting certainly gave special guest, list MP Teanau Tuiono (pictured), a taste of the region.
Deep pockets and stoicism required
Deep pockets and stoicism required
Here’s a tip for intending globetrotters.
No need for two covered stadiums
No need for two covered stadiums
EDITORIAL: One major question seems to be left out of the Christchurch debates about its planned new stadium.
Commitment ‘a start’ to engaging with Matauranga Maori
Commitment ‘a start’ to engaging with Matauranga Maori
Matariki is an opportunity to explore and begin to embrace and live into the values that underpin the celebration, writes Lynne Taylor.
Directory pioneer dies
Directory pioneer dies
Death removed from our midst yesterday morning Mr Henry Wise, a resident of the district who was prominently connected with commercial interests in this city for a number of years.
Gang busting
Gang busting
If sorting out New Zealand’s gang problem was something which could be solved by politicians talking big it would have happened decades ago.
Battle for openness ahead
Battle for openness ahead
The cat was unimpressed by the last meeting of the Southern District Health Board, preferring to hunker down under the duvet to avoid seeing it on my laptop.
Welcome to winter
Welcome to winter
What a wicked wake-up call.
