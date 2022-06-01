Opinion

    Addition to local fleet

    New motor launch The Fisher Lassie built for the local fishing fleet. — Otago Witness, 25.7.1922

    One of the finest fishing hulls yet built on this coast was launched yesterday to the order of Mr F.R. Smith, Port Chalmers. The vessel is 39 feet long, with a beam of 10ft 2in. She has a straight...

    Directory pioneer dies

    The late Henry Wise, founder of Wise’s Directories. — Otago Witness, 27.6.1922

    Death removed from our midst yesterday morning Mr Henry Wise, a resident of the district who was prominently connected with commercial interests in this city for a number of years.

    Gang busting

    Gang busting

    If sorting out New Zealand’s gang problem was something which could be solved by politicians talking big it would have happened decades ago.
