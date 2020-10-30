Skip to main content
Opera superstar’s visit could transform small town’s tenor
Dear Uncle Norm. . .
Co-operative spirit
Co-operative spirit
To the victor go (almost all of) the spoils. And to the plucky little offsider go a couple of tasty crumbs.
Decisions for Dunedin’s new Labour list MP
Decisions for Dunedin’s new Labour list MP
Labour Dunedin list MP Rachel Brooking is still learning to navigate her way through the myriad corridors of the Parliamentary complex, let alone the tangles of the Parliamentary process.
Nope to dope unlikely to change
Nope to dope unlikely to change
Take a deep breath — several, perhaps, if you are a disappointed cannabis smoker — and absorb the gravity of what you and your fellow Kiwis have voted for.
Favourite for US president
Favourite for US president
Senator Harding generally rules favourite for the presidency. Wall Street bettors are offering odds at 7 to 1 that he will win. The New York Times editorially points out that no matter who may win...
The impact of alcohol-related harm
The impact of alcohol-related harm
Snapshots they may be, but they do not paint the sort of picture which should take pride of place in any album.
Conspiracies and cohesive society
Conspiracies and cohesive society
Observers of politics look at overseas developments and fear contagion. After all, we follow international trends in lifestyle, fashion, music, technology and in all sorts of attitudes.
Weekend carnage
Weekend carnage
It was a Labour Weekend to forget for the family members, friends and work colleagues of six New Zealanders.
As we walk the tightrope of integrity, our actions matter
As we walk the tightrope of integrity, our actions matter
When I was in my 20s, I lived in Toowoomba, a city of similar size to Dunedin in southeast Queensland.
Vandervis his own worst enemy
Vandervis his own worst enemy
What is to be done about Dunedin City councillor Lee Vandervis and his outbursts?
Link to history of free education should be protected
Link to history of free education should be protected
The Arthur Street School infants’ building is a treasure that must remain, writes the Southern Heritage Trust.
Look after it and reap the rewards
Look after it and reap the rewards
Joss Miller reflects on his faithful lawnmower.
Motorcycle trial
Motorcycle trial
The Otago Motor Club conducted a most successful motorcycle reliability trial during the Labour Day weekend. The route was up to Clyde via Palmerston and St Bathans, and return via Roxburgh and...
One-size-fits-all model no more
One-size-fits-all model no more
New Zealand’s farmers are among the most efficient and productive in the world — and they need to be.
Child-led teaching, learning integral
Child-led teaching, learning integral
Judy Layland looks at the complex process of child learning.
Labour shortage solutions needed
Labour shortage solutions needed
Issues involving labour loom large this Labour Day.
Act NZ propelled into new realms
Act NZ propelled into new realms
Tuesday's report in the Otago Daily Times that Act New Zealand was considering setting up a southern base following its record party vote return in the 2020 election was, predictably, greeted with...
Serious fire at Evening Star
Serious fire at Evening Star
A sudden serious outbreak of fire occurred in the upper story of the Star office just before noon on Saturday and much damage was done, chiefly by water, before it was got under control by the City...
Acting up in Parliament
Acting up in Parliament
While last weekend’s election might have been a triumph for Labour and a success for the Greens, Act was also buoyed by its remarkable comeback.
High number of US voters have already made minds up: polls
High number of US voters have already made minds up: polls
Will "hidden" Trump supporters give America an election-day surprise, ask Peter K. Enns and Jonathon P. Schuldt.
