Our city is small, so make smaller changes

Reading about the current debacle on the Dunedin City Council’s decision to make George St a one-way street, I, and no doubt many other citizens, must be wondering what this council will think up next. That is, if any of them get re-elected in the coming local body election round.

One hopes a few fresh faces in council ranks would realise that whatever projects they dream up to make Dunedin a better place for those who live here, work here and plan to visit our unique little boutique city, post-Covid, will at the very least be sustainable and carried out with the support of the electors.

Yes, there have been many ‘‘good ideas’’ in years past. The inner harbour development was one; the bridge over the railway tracks to reach our waterfront was another.

Projects that once had everyone excited, but with the change in council ranks they seem to have been put on the back burner — all except the cycleway through the city, which might have seemed a good idea at the time, but is rarely used, as evident in the photograph of Cumberland St in a recent ODT showing traffic bumper to bumper heading to the Covid-19 testing station with not a cycle in sight.

Commitments to help support projects and attractions, established and made popular by volunteers — the Otago Excursion Train and the Sports Hall of Fame to name two — have so lacked council support they are at risk of disappearing forever. And whatever happened to the need for a mid-sized theatre, acquired, I’m informed, but seemingly left to moulder away unsupported? And all of it to fund the revamping of George St, which few citizens and even fewer businessmen in the area even want.

‘‘If it ain’t broke, why fix it?’’ might well be in the minds of retailers and shoppers facing major changes in this area. Even now as a two-way street, it is virtually impossible to park near the store you want to go to. Reduce it to one-way and it will be even harder. While I can appreciate the council’s desire to make George St more pedestrian friendly, one cannot overlook the fact that Dunedin’s population is verging on elderly and therefore inclined to use their own transport, with a need to park close to where they want to shop. While there are plenty of younger folk still in the mix, their more major purchasing does tend, whether we like it or not, to be online.

Over many years there have been many suggestions, inspired by cities overseas, to close George St to traffic entirely, from the Octagon to Frederick St — which might look attractive illustrated on a planning board but, in practical terms, it is one devil of a hike from one end to the other. And again, where is one to park? On one side of George St we have steep hills — no point in having parking areas up there — while the other side is substantially built upon, or soon to be with the new hospital.

Like many others, I, too, have enjoyed the shopping experience in some of the major city malls overseas, filled with buskers, seating areas to sit and enjoy the entertainment and coffee carts and cafes to provide the necessary for an enjoyable and relaxing experience. But these are largely in cities with populations of well over a million.

Despite our much smaller population, one cannot dismiss the concept in its entirety. Dare I suggest closing all traffic in one block, say from St Andrew St to Hanover St, or from Hanover St to Frederick St? It would need to be traffic both ways — traffic fumes are just as bad one way or two ways.

Just one block would retain all the other traffic routes to and from George St, enabling older folk and those with impaired mobility to be dropped off and possibly picked up at the other end. The malls are all within this area, with the car park behind Meridian Mall and hopefully another somewhere near that would evolve as a result of the area’s increased popularity.

In short, a smaller development than that envisaged by the Dunedin City Council could be a win-win for all members of the community, including the existing — and at present anxious — retailers, who have already faced more than their fair share of odds during this difficult time.

- Lois Galer is a former journalist and author of books about Dunedin’s built heritage. Between 1986 and 1996 she was the New Zealand Historic Places Trust’s regional officer for Otago and Southland.