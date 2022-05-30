Is our largest city starting to look like the stuff of a failed state?

Comancheros motorcycle gang members make their way along the southern motorway just north of Pokeno, Auckland. PHOTO: THE NEW ZEALAND HERALD

Allow me to state the bleeding obvious. The first duty of any government when it climbs out of bed in the morning is ensuring the safety of its citizens.

However, last Tuesday night a tribal war between two bikie gangs saw seven (yes seven!) gun attacks on Auckland homes.

Children are now key participants in almost nightly ram-raids where stores are bludgeoned open with cars they’ve stolen. Forty percent of Kiwi kids don’t "do" regular school attendance.

Shopkeepers live in daily fear of violent robbery. Central Auckland’s police station has been closed. There are 38 empty shops in Queen St — the "golden mile" of our largest city.

Fran O’Sullivan, a leading business commentator who lives in Auckland’s inner city, writes that living there means being constantly threatened.

She says Queen St has become an "effective parking lot for 501 deportees from Australia, home to motorcycle gangs tearing through the city, and other thuggery".

Auckland is starting to sound like the Pacific’s new Port Moresby.

Am I being overly provocative when I ask: "In our country’s North, are we on the verge of becoming a failed state?".

Outraged, Angry, Et Cetera,

Remuera.

Not quite. People still pay their taxes, form orderly queues at KFC, and would possibly ring bicycle bells if they had them.

Surely our institutions are resilient if they can survive Trevor Duck’s occupancy of the Speaker’s chair? Or the contracting of Minister Mahuta’s family members as "thought leaders" on rubbish management?

But there are worrying signs when reading the tea leaves.

If we see Britannica’s description of a "failed state", we discover: "A failed state suffers from crumbling infrastructures, faltering utility supplies and educational and health facilities, and deteriorating basic human-development indicators, such as ... literacy rates".

Plus a failed state "cannot project authority over its territories and peoples".

We’re managing this in the Cooks and the Chathams. But in the North?

Hi Uncle Norm,

New Zealand’s $600million trade in illegal drugs is dominated by motorbike gangs.

The profits impose. Swanky bling from police busts includes the necessary gang chief’s Rolls Royce, several Range Rovers and a gold-plated Harley.

The more ordinary car boots of gang "soldiers" are worth checking for wads of lazy cash — one recent inspection found a $100,000 bundle of notes.

It is thought that gang membership of the likes of the Mongrel Mob, Black Power, the Comancheros, the Tribesmen and Killer Beez now totals around 10,000.

My presumption is that a large part of gang life is actually funded by government.

Do you know how much we pay gangs via various pension payments? (My thought is that a beneficiary on a 1000cc Harley may need to be able-bodied).

Ariel Bix

Arrowtown.

The Ministry of Social Development’s last survey into payments to gang members was done in 2014.

The department, then under the Key government, discovered almost all (nine out of 10) gang members had at some time received a "main benefit" such as a jobseeker, health or disability payment.

These payments were rarely a short-term touch. Ninety-two percent of gang "beneficiaries" had received payments for

a staggering average of 8.9 years.

Our government’s gang welfare pay-outs exceeded half a billion dollars during the 10 years to 2014.

The department says it then knew of 3960 adult gang members. But since Australia’s 501 deportations began in 2015, rocketing gang membership doubtless means bikie gangsters must now be costing far more in welfare.

Would it be perverse to remark that a large chunk of the income underpinning bikie gang drug pushing is a cost met by the Government? It’s unlikely to change. Cancellation of welfare payments to patched gang members won’t happen until the sun rises in the west or Speight’s becomes famous for its lemonade.

(Twenty-seven percent of gang beneficiaries were recorded in the Ministry of Social Development’s books as alleged perpetrators of "substantial" abuse or child neglect. Only 1% had ever been prosecuted for welfare fraud. Did I hear the word "gutless"?)



Dear Uncle Norm,

I am disgusted by the daily antics of the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard libel trial.

He wants $50million because of an article she wrote in The Washington Post.

She is counterclaiming $100million for this, that and the next thing.

These proceedings, which began 49 days ago, are not about justice, but the crazy egos of two rich film stars.

Most courts are behind with their work. How do such matters get to waste their time?

Julia Grant-Roberts.

I am afraid you are the victim of media disinformation. Depp v Heard isn’t a court case. It’s a pay-per-view special being filmed for Spark Sports.



- John Lapsley is an Arrowtown writer.