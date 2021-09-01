Skip to main content
Subscribe
Log in
/
Register
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
18
|
10
Saturday,
Sat,
2
October
Oct
2021
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Spring Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
New World Wine Awards Top 50
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Login/Register
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Drive South
Weather
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
The last word
The magic ...
Absolutely, positively George St
Absolutely, positively George St
Mess with Dunedin’s main street at your peril, some of the opponents to the plans for a new-look George St appear to be saying.
Sun shines on club’s 50th
Sun shines on club’s 50th
This is the jubilee year of the Dunedin Bowling Club which holds the distinction of being the pioneer bowling club in the South Island and the second oldest in the dominion. Beautiful weather...
The pandemic’s risks are not spread equally
The pandemic’s risks are not spread equally
This week politics has been brought to you by the number 45 ... that being how many community cases of Covid-19 were discovered in Auckland on Wednesday.
For God, things are not as simple as wiping out all evil
For God, things are not as simple as wiping out all evil
How do you define evil, Richard Dawson asks.
Vaccination passports needed
Vaccination passports needed
New developments with Covid occur just about every day.
Path back to tourism fraught for Pacific
Path back to tourism fraught for Pacific
Vax and vacation? Regina Scheyvens and Apisalome Movono explain why that Pacific Island holiday will still mean ‘‘traveller beware’’.
Too much mental health korero
Too much mental health korero
‘‘Take time to korero/ma te korero, ka ora’’ is the theme of this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week.
Many flaws in water reform process
Many flaws in water reform process
Is the Three Waters reform the solution or the issue, Selva Selvarajah asks.
Wanganui construction outlook
Wanganui construction outlook
‘‘Matters in the building trade are not brisk in Wanganui at present,” said a builder to a Wanganui Herald reporter a few days ago.
Leadership is needed as sheep and beef farming face fight
Leadership is needed as sheep and beef farming face fight
In 1881, the first frozen shipment of red meat left New Zealand for the United Kingdom.
Celebrating those men of few, but important, words
Celebrating those men of few, but important, words
Sometimes less is more, writes Joss Miller.
A flight of fancy?
A flight of fancy?
It sounds like a dystopian film.
Hearty applause for Gaelic songs
Hearty applause for Gaelic songs
The monthly meeting of the Gaelic Society was held in the Oddfellows’ Hall, Stuart street, last evening.
‘Table for one? Yes, please’ - the joy of eating alone
‘Table for one? Yes, please’ - the joy of eating alone
More of us are cooking or eating solo - it’s time to break free from the stigma of dining alone, reports Clare Finney.
Accent burns Scot’s ears
Accent burns Scot’s ears
To the editor: Sir, As a supporter of our competitions and a special admirer of Scottish songs, I may be pardoned if you allow me to express my hope that in this section the judge will take into...
Options for Three Waters?
Options for Three Waters?
Clutha's rural water schemes could well be excluded from the looming Three Waters reforms, we are told.
Modern buildings important part of architectural timeline
Modern buildings important part of architectural timeline
Opinion: Will we live to regret the demolition of Port Otago’s distinctive administration building, asks the Southern branch of New Zealand Institute of Architects: Te Kahui Whaihanga.
Online study poses new challenges
Online study poses new challenges
Beyond Zoom, Teams and video lectures — what do university students really want from online learning?
Memorial path not peaceful
Memorial path not peaceful
Those who have stayed the distance on the turbulent journey to install a memorial honouring all New Zealand’s conscientious objectors will be breathing a sigh of relief it will soon be opened in...
Read more