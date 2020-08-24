Politicians and helplines horrible stresses

Donald Trump

Regarding Covid Round Two. When it seems things couldn’t possibly get worse, may I quote the wisdom of A.A. Milne?

"It’s snowing still," said Eeyore gloomily.

"So it is."

"And freezing."

"Is it?"

"Yes," said Eeyore. "However," he said, brightening up a little. "We haven’t had an earthquake lately."

Andrea Glee. Mornington.

Eeyore must have been a Kiwi. And Winnie the Pooh was thinking ahead to Covid 2020 when he offered the insight of a small bear: "I am not lost, for I know where I am. But however, where I am may be lost."

Dear Uncle Norm,

I was working late in the White House, taking situation briefs from Fox News and Twitter, when I heard that New Zealand has had a very severe outbreak of the Covid thing. You’ve got hundreds of cases, thousands, millions, whatever.

This is a great shame, very sad, and a lesson to you for your impertinence of 102 Covid-free days. You should know we’ve done a great job of handling it all here. It’s been totally fantastic. Unbelievable results. This is the sort of progress you make when you have the resolve to wall off the Mexicans. (Canada next, I think. Fox says many of them speak French. Incredible!).

I know you have a lot of influence with your Chief Minister, Jake Ardent. This whippersnapper keeps correcting me. Do me a favour and pass on a short message. "That’ll learn you. It’s wiser to keep your trap shut."

(Have you had any further thoughts on my Trump Tower in Arrowtown?)

Donald T.

Thank you Mr President, you are helpful, as always. Jake’s been busy, but I’ll pass on your sentiments. (You must meet his pal, Jacinda). I’ll raise Trump Tower with the mayor again. Would 100 floors be sufficient?

Dear Uncle Norm,

Twice in the last nine months I’ve found myself trapped in the maws of a major NZ Telco’s "customer service". Over the New Year it took a month, repeated mistakes, and hours of call centre anguish, to get a number transferred and working at a new address. This week’s issue was a broken router. At first they required I communicate via "chat" — about as helpful as tapping out Morse code. They point blank refused to book a physical service call. When I was eventually able to speak to a real live person, she was in the Philippines. Working from home. With a child in the background.

Recently, I was hospitalised for a prostate operation. I am completely serious when I note that this took less time to fix, involved less inconvenience, and caused less personal stress, than dealing with Spark’s customer service. This sounds incredible, but it’s true.

Dis. Gust. Ed.

The 1970s movie Network, had an incensed TV newsreader (Peter Finch), demanding that his viewers throw open their windows, lean out into the street, and yell in unison: "I’m as mad as hell, and I’m not going to take it anymore."

I suspect five million New Zealanders are as mad as hell, and don’t want to take it anymore. But where’s the answer? We’ve sold off essential infrastructure to privileged companies who now make a science of discovering the lowest level of customer support they can get away with.

We’re learning that phoning a so called "helpline" will cause us more stress than going to the dentist.

Dear Uncle Norm,

Michael Woodhouse’s yarn about the homeless man who took up digs in a Covid quarantine hotel, made it seem the chap got a mint on his pillow each night, and his shoes polished daily. It is now proved (at huge cost to the taxpayer) that this story — meant to make the Government look idiotic — was simply an urban myth. Why won’t Bulldog Woodhouse do the decent thing, and apologise?

Outraged (Sent by email, post, and also twitter).

The word (admittedly unreliable) is that he’s busy with another scandal. Earlier this month an escaped lunatic sneaked through Beehive security, took up residence, and began taking his lunch in the Members’ Dining Room. The Serjeant-at-Arms, who has the job of tracking down this intruder, is desperate. He has told the Speaker: "It’s like trying to find a needle in a haystack."



Dear Uncle Norm,

I have recently finished a Communications degree and wonder how I can use it for the betterment of humankind. Writing an Agony Aunt column would be an invaluable contribution. People write to you about their problems — and you very kindly solve them. You have considerable experience in this. As an Agony Uncle, can you give any advice on being a good, solid, Agony Aunt.

Ernestine Jupp.

Certainly. Ask any Agony Aunt and he’ll tell you the same thing. You give your best advice when answering your own letters.

- John Lapsley is an Arrowtown writer.