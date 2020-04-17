Projects key to riding recovery

Dunedin Heritage Light Rail Trust spokesman Neville Jemmett. Photo: ODT files

As the four-week Covid 19 lockdown continue, I am beginning to wonder how Dunedin and our residents are going to cope and survive once the all clear has been given.

There is likely to be a large number of business closures and many unemployed workers, thus creating a downturn in the city councils working capital. Dunedin will not able to afford the same resilient approach that it had before Covid-19 due to this expected business closure and downturn in employment.

To overcome this situation and plan the city's move forward, council management has some serious thinking matters to discuss now, and not after the lockdown has been lifted. I hope that these actions are already well under way.

Should the cruise ship season return this October, (and I am certain the cruise ship companies will want that to happen as soon as possible) we, the city need to be prepared to receive them with open arms by providing places to go, local products to purchase and the city’s grandeur to visit, ride and photograph. With the already popular attractions like the Taieri train, the Railway Station, Monarch cruises, Olverston, Lanark Castle and Otago and Toitu museums and the Chinese Gardens we have a solid base to build from - and build we must.

It is through this avenue that the city as a whole will ride the storm and provide, through the many visitors, the much need capital for the city to move forward into financial stability without a large increase in rates.

To achieve this, the council needs to look into the projects that have already been trialled and budgeted for, like upgrading the Octagon and George St, and decide if these projects can be put on hold until the time is right to spend on that form of beautification during the hard times ahead. There is also the situation of the $20 million bridge over the railway next to the Chinese gardens and the construction of the Harbour basin and five star hotel, estimated to cost in the hundreds of million dollars. These may well become a great benefit to the city in the future, however due to the expected downfall from the virus epidemic, they should be the first to be put on the back burner and the funds released to prop up the already popular attractions and to fund other tourist projects under construction in the city.

I am the chairman of one of those projects needing funding in order to progress towards its conclusion. We are a registered charitable entity under the management of four trustees all volunteering their professional expertise to the project. Our estimated cost to complete the four stages is $30 million. Once operational it will become a major tourist attraction and a tremendous addition to those already in operation. We already have immense support from the general public and several prominent heritage rail operations in New Zealand and overseas.

With all this support and experience personnel available to bring this project to reality, releasing the Provincial Growth Fund already allocated for a Dunedin project that may not now eventuate for some time (Mayor Hawkins comments O.D.T. 13/4/2020), and re-employing it towards the Dunedin Heritage Light Rail Trust Cable Car project that, if fully funded, could be operational within one year makes a lot of sense and would become a great tourist attraction for the city.

There are also other tourist attractions that only require a financial boost to become operational on a more regular basis thus becoming further attraction to the city tourism package. Add to those the many restored heritage buildings throughout the city and the cup will be full and the city’s claim to be the Heritage Capital of the Country and the most Scottish City in New Zealand can be promoted in confidence thus becoming the most visited city in New Zealand.