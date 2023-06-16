Queenstown Airport responds to opinions surrounding its draft master plan

Queenstown Airport at twilight. PHOTO: VAUGHAN BROOKFIELD

Last month, we released our Queenstown Airport draft master plan for public consultation.

Almost two years into the role of CEO at Queenstown Airport, I’ve learned a great deal about what people in the region value about their airport and what they would like to see improve or change. Over recent weeks, I’ve attended pop-ups at supermarkets, spoken at various community and business forums and heard from more people.

We are presenting a very different vision for the airport than the one contemplated a few years ago. We have heard the concerns about visitor numbers and support the shift towards regenerative tourism, and I believe our proposed plan is in step with this future.

We are receiving consistent feedback that the airport is highly valued for its proximity, convenience, and domestic and transtasman links.

Many of us have friends and family living elsewhere, which makes air connectivity important. Our economic wellbeing also relies on it. However, we are not stimulating demand. One of our key considerations when we drafted our master plan was how to give travellers a great experience that better reflects the special place we call home.

Our district’s population has grown steadily over the past few decades and is expected to continue doing so.

The proposed increase in capacity is in line with projected population growth, and I feel very comfortable defending that. Meeting the future needs of the communities we serve is integral to our plan.

We are proposing modest infrastructure improvements and are looking ahead to enable decarbonisation.

Central to our strategy is a dedication to operate within our existing noise boundaries. This will allow us to cater for 3.2million passenger movements a year by 2032 — 1.6million flying in, and 1.6million flying out.

The airport’s air noise boundaries are embedded in the Queenstown-Lakes district plan. Any alteration to them would require a plan change, involving a formal process and public hearings. When public consultation about an extension of the noise boundaries was undertaken in 2018, many in the community firmly rejected the idea. No application for a plan change was lodged.

Cath Gilmour was a strong community voice opposed to the expansion. In a recent opinion piece (ODT, 14.6.23), she challenged our new plan and extrapolated the growth rate far out into the future to say there could be 5.1million passenger movements by 2047.

The flaw in this assertion is that it disregards the air noise boundaries and assumes flights well beyond them will be permitted, which is not the case.

To be absolutely clear, an expansion to the air noise boundaries is not on the agenda.

We are maintaining our assets and considering how best to improve the infrastructure we provide. Our focus is on safety, sustainability, operational efficiency and customer experience. Space is allocated in the draft master plan to enable and support the continued decarbonisation of aviation.

We are already investing in improvements, including a fourth screening lane, reconfiguring the domestic departure area, installing more self-service check-in equipment and increasing the food and beverage options. However, we know we need to do more.

Decarbonisation is a real challenge and we are not shying away from it. The airport enables air travel, which is a contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. It is important to note, however, that while aviation emissions are high, they are not 96% of the district’s emissions, as Ms Gilmour stated. That calculation attributes international aviation emissions in the Queenstown-Lakes district at more than double the number a recent independent scientific paper has estimated for the entire country. An Otago Regional Council report puts all aviation emissions across the district at 17%.

Technology is advancing rapidly and we need to ensure we are able to support its adoption in the future. It is important we get a broad range of feedback from as many people as possible. We are undertaking our consultation in partnership with the Queenstown Lakes District Council, so please tell us what you think.

■Glen Sowry is chief executive of Queenstown Airport Corporation.