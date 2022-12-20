Reflections on rising complaints

Dunedin-based Broadcasting Standards Authority chairwoman Susie Staley. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

These are uncertain times for many in our community. Pressures are being felt across society at numerous levels: socially, in health, politics, the economy and the environment. These stresses are manifesting themselves in many ways, and at the Broadcasting Standards Authority our complaints service for TV and radio broadcasts have served as one outlet for the venting of mounting pressures.

The onset of Covid-19, and the extraordinary ways it changed lives as our country grappled with it, saw broadcasting complaint numbers soar by more than half to near record levels. Though down slightly since the first full year of the pandemic, complaints remain historically high.

But it’s not just the numbers that have risen. The big issues facing society have increased polarisation, and none more so than issues around Covid. The pandemic, and broadcasters’ coverage of it, have generated increasingly passionate responses.

For a second year, Covid-related issues have dominated — accounting for over a quarter of complaints we determined. These included complaints which were not upheld; that a news item said Ivermectin was not an effective Covid treatment; that unvaccinated people were being discriminated against; and that Ashley Bloomfield faced "unrelenting character assassination".

Complainants have at times expressed a level of vehemence beyond that previously encountered, on a range of issues.

The BSA recently introduced a new policy to address threatening or abusive behaviour towards its complaints team and those of broadcasters. It now reserves the right to decline to determine complaints from people displaying such behaviour.

In its decision-making, the BSA has also repeatedly found itself dealing with misinformation and disinformation on important public health issues.

Reassuringly, in reviewing the past year’s decisions in our annual report, it is clear that in the overwhelming majority of cases broadcasters have covered the vicissitudes of the Covid crisis correctly and accurately.

This is a pleasing outcome reflecting the successful co-regulatory standards system we operate with broadcasters.

However, some of our complainants see things differently and have at times misused information to support their opinions and to try to discredit credible information and experts. The BSA has taken a very consistent line on this, rejecting such misrepresentations through rigorous research while also trying to understand the factors that lie behind such complaints.

Alongside the right to share opinions lies a responsibility to be accurate with facts. There is a vital difference between the two. The co-regulatory environment in which the BSA works plays a key role in ensuring people receive accurate information from broadcasters that they can trust and rely on as they try to make sense of the big issues of the day.

It is clear from the overall nature of complaints that TV and radio audiences are also focused on reliable and trustworthy content.

News and current affairs was by far the most complained-about programme genre over the past year, with 126 complaints, more than five times the number for second-place radio/talkback.

Accuracy, balance, good taste and decency, fairness, and discrimination and denigration were again the most-cited standards.

Law and order complaints leapt from eight to 21, driven in part by coverage of high-profile Covid protests. Just one of these was upheld.

It’s impossible to know the next major challenge or controversy our society will face. But the fundamental challenge to ensure New Zealanders have access to reliable, trustworthy information remains the same, and is as important as ever.

Audiences’ reactions to the extraordinary twists and turns of Covid-19, the war in Ukraine and growing economic challenges have tested, and ultimately proven, the strength of the co-regulatory standards system in which we work with broadcasters. By working together, we will continue to deliver on our vision of freedom of expression without harm.

As the Government’s review of wider content regulation continues and gathers pace, the BSA is an advocate for change reflecting how New Zealanders consume content. Audience habits are shifting, as are the platforms from which they seek content, with an accelerating move to online sources.

The regulatory system has not kept pace, resulting in fragmentation, gaps and overlaps which risk further erosion of trust in information. We support the efforts to address these issues and will continue playing an active role in shaping a more modern, flexible system which is fit for purpose now and in the future.