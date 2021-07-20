Skip to main content
Ministry a testing but relevant mission
Is it a calling? Ron Gilder discusses life in the clergy.
Responsibilities to residents at heart of retirement sector’s growth
The retirement village sector is focused on meeting the needs of its residents, writes John Collyns, Retirement Villages Association of New Zealand executive director.
Good intentions not good enough
All the Karens and Kevins of this country, as well as everyone else, are entitled to be confused about the Government’s hate speech proposals.
Water reform progress
A considerable amount of water has yet to flow under the bridge before the long-anticipated reform of the country’s ailing water services reaches fruition.
Collision in Otago Harbour
Just after dusk last evening the steamer Calm, proceeding down the channel on her way to sea, en-route to Bluff, came into collision with the barque Rothesay Bay (formerly the Activ), which had...
The new normal
What is "normal”? It is one of those age-old questions that sounds simple to answer but has you scratching your head and struggling to explain it.
Crowds enjoy capping procession
Well before the noon starting time of the students annual Capping Carnival procession yesterday, George and Princes streets were closely packed and all vantage points occupied by eager spectators.
Differentiating NZ’s meat in flexitarian market worthwhile
I heard about a young Australian entrepreneur, Ben Pasternak, who moved to New York at the age of 16 to start a business — he’s now 21.
‘Obesogenic’ factors must be tackled
Do not let criticism of a new weight-loss dental device deflect attention from the world’s obesity pandemic, writes Prof Jim Mann.
Is Ardern preparing escape route from hate speech laws?
On the campaign trail last year, Jacinda Ardern raised eyebrows when she blithely told journalists she expected "wide support" for expanding existing hate-speech laws to include religion.
Sudden bereavement stops rugby
The match between Zingari-Richmond and Southern at Carisbrook on Saturday was abandoned after 25 minutes’ play in the second half, consequent on the sudden death in the grandstand of Mr T. Timlin ...
‘Urgent’ retirement villages review
Retirement Commissioner Jane Wrightson last month called for an "urgent" review of the laws and codes on retirement villages.
Govt papering over its inability to turn words into action
If I had a hammer, I’d build some mental health beds, I’d build some low-cost housing, all over this land...
Urgency needed on sexual harassment
There has been widespread concern at last week’s survey results from Christchurch Girls’ High School pupils reporting high levels of sexual harassment and at least 20 rape allegations.
Time right to be considering future of regional governance
Do we really need regional councils, asks Mike Horder.
State likely to mismanage nature
Should the people be protecting New Zealand from the Government, asks Gerrard Eckhoff.
Sir Tim destroying his legacy
It is sad when the right course of action is plain to just about everyone but the person concerned.
Frenchwoman excels at Wimbledon
Mademoiselle Suzanne Lenglen, in again winning the ladies’ championship singles, has equalled Tilden’s performance of notching two successive wins in the most important lawn tennis tournament in...
Fake urine Bill stalls, but issue will surely be back
If you have ever ventured the opinion that our politicians are taking the piss, Parliament gave you ample opportunity to repeat that claim on Wednesday.
Looking within increases understanding and compassion
Self-awareness is the key to developing relationships, writes Lesley Gill.
