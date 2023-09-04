A river and issue of urban-rural divide

The vexatious waters of the Manuherikia. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A healthy Manuherikia river is good for farmers and city folk, Simon Noble writes.

I read with horror Gerard Eckhoff’s opinion piece in the Otago Daily Times last month (26.7.23) and have been following the resulting correspondence.

Even to a lay person like myself, Mr Eckhoff’s piece was replete with misrepresentation and vague generalisations, which Murray Neilson (ODT 1.8.23 and 28.8.23) has put right.

If and insofar as Mr Eckhoff bemoans the increasing opinion divide between rural and urban folk, he does have a point. Such a divide certainly exists and does seem to be growing deeper. It’s true that the pace of this has ticked up under the current government but there seem to be some obvious explanations.

Principal among these is the reluctance of the privileged class in New Zealand to entertain policy changes that bring about fairer wealth distribution or an economy that is genuinely sustainable. Many of those with land, privilege and power refuse to understand or properly recognise the role and place of Māori within our polity. Their resistance to what they call the "Maorification" of the nation is increasingly brazen and increasingly repugnant.

With respect to farming specifically, I suspect that a key driver of an increasing gap between the rural and the urban perspective is the difficulty faced trying to get any certainty about the former. There are different views in any industry, population or section of society but the messages and images we get about and from agriculture vary enormously.

We see Country Calendar’s "shiny happy people" every Sunday night and don’t have to dig too deep to find fantastic programmes of restoration, protection and access provision on farms all over the motu. Some rural enterprises and leadership groups understand well the need to ensure farming is sustainable, open and adapted to the very "woke" customer preferences that other groups rail against.

However, we also don’t have to go far to see land degradation and pollution, and brown gaggles of sorry-looking animals in lakes of stinky mud. We don’t have to follow the news too closely to hear angry rhetoric, self-interest and a form of isolationism that gives some of us no faith that farmers will play their part in resolving the climate crisis.

Indeed, I think this is the key to it: folk are increasingly annoyed at the delay tactics and effective climate denialism of too many farmers and too many of their representatives.

If elected, their favoured political parties are poised to send New Zealand back to square one in terms of facing that crisis. This is just when it is clear that despite the current government’s very good climate action framework, the current, timid policy approach is not proving sufficient.

Other opinion pieces and letters, from a range of perspectives, followed Mr Eckhoff’s original one before a story last week saying the Otago Regional Council was to meet to receive a long-awaited, apparently fullish-and-kind-of-final scientific report about the minimum flow regime for the Manuherikia River.

My curiosity piqued, I decided to go along to listen. I was impressed. It was a bit technical here and there and the presenting staff were somewhat sheepish, carefully staying within the bounds of what the science is clear about. There was some uncertainty: what is the role of willows; why so much love for trout (which are non-native predators of native fish); did the river ever dry up naturally anyway, causing the same problems that water abstraction does? Notwithstanding the uncertainty, it was clear enough that the science is clear enough that an appropriate minimum flow for the Manuherikia is about 2000-2500 litres per second at the campground measuring site, or two-three times the current voluntary amount: 900 litres. It’s no surprise that farmers reacted with dismay after this meeting (ODT 23.8.23). It’s also not surprising that "there’s a lot of worried farmers" since it is obvious that the river is indeed the lifeblood of the industry, in its many guises, throughout the catchment.

It’s not so easily agreed that there has been "a concerted campaign ... against farming in the Manuherikia", which catchment group interim chairman Andrew Paterson asserted. Mr Paterson, Mr Eckhoff and many other farmers seem to consider that opponents of too much farming or too much water extraction or too many stock or too much pollution are opposed to all farming.

However, these people mostly have no land yet must eat, they rely on the current and conventional economy for their lifestyle too and they live and play here.

Those who want to see a healthy Manuherikia are not saying, as Mr Eckhoff asserts, that "the health and wellbeing of rivers ... take[s] precedence over the wellbeing of a local community". No, they’re saying that the river’s wellbeing and the community’s are one: there is no community if our rivers and other ecosystems are so reduced, modified or polluted that they cannot function.

Where Mr Eckhoff says "the need to use our natural capital for sustainable and resilient food production [is] blindingly obvious", environmentalists want to emphasise "sustainable" and "resilient", and to know that where we use natural capital we don’t use it completely up.

If the recommended minimum flow comes into force, Mr Eckhoff claims that "water allocation will ... be reduced to uneconomic levels". This is alarmist since there’s no serious prospect of all extraction or all agricultural activity being stopped.

Instead, Mr Eckhoff should think of the recommended minimum flow like a fiscal debt limit; I’m pretty sure he’s a small-government-low-tax kind of guy and would scream blue murder should his local council seek to exceed an economic limit, so why not accept an ecological one?

The point is, again, that only an ecologically sustainable water take is economically sustainable. If we have too many users wanting too much water, then it’s terribly unfortunate that some of those uses will now have to be shrunk back. It’s a travesty that it ever came to this and little wonder that central government has seen fit to act where regional and local wouldn’t for so long.

So I applaud the landing of the technical report last week and implore the Otago Regional Council to both adopt it and implement its principal recommendation: a minimum flow regime for the Manuherikia that puts the river first.

— Simon Noble is a Dunedin-based consultant and a keen observer of society.