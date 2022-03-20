Opinion

    Bridges bows out

    Simon Bridges

    Bridges bows out

    Whether we like it or not, the country will soon be subjected to the sideshow of a by-election in the Tauranga seat, soon to be vacated by former National Party leader Simon Bridges.

    Tennis teams selected

    Tennis teams selected

    New Zealand ladies’ tennis team to tour Australia (from left) Miss L. Wellwood, Miss Macfarlane (captain), Miss M. Payton, Miss N. Curtis. — Otago Witness, 2.5.1922
    Read more