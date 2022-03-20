Skip to main content
Rotten reaction to ‘Putrid’ epithet
To: The Lying False Columnist,Known As: Uncle Norm.
Independent thought not always easy, but essential
Independent thought not always easy, but essential
"It is a truth universally acknowledged ..."
Recycling revamp complex
Recycling revamp complex
Recycling across the country has been a mixed bag. It has been dogged by confusion, contamination, a lack of cohesion and fluctuating confidence about its effectiveness.
PM’s message: Snow me the money and tourists
PM’s message: Snow me the money and tourists
Anyone who saw Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern when she was in Dunedin last week would have thought to themselves, "that’s a person who needs a holiday".
Lots to learn yet
Lots to learn yet
St Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland, not the patron saint of cheap booze.
Maori Hill’s new church opens
Maori Hill’s new church opens
The special services were continued at the new Maori Hill Presbyterian Church yesterday morning, afternoon, and evening. In the morning, when there was a large congregation present, a communion...
True freedom resides in unselfish concern for our neighbour
True freedom resides in unselfish concern for our neighbour
In a world of constant distraction, we are encouraged to let ourselves be deceived by the false "gods" of the age in which we live, the Rev Dr James Harding writes.
The problem just needs fixing
The problem just needs fixing
According to the Oxford Concise Dictionary, a crisis is a "time of intense difficulty or danger".
Bridges bows out
Bridges bows out
Whether we like it or not, the country will soon be subjected to the sideshow of a by-election in the Tauranga seat, soon to be vacated by former National Party leader Simon Bridges.
Hampden memorial dedicated
Hampden memorial dedicated
The ceremony of unveiling the fallen soldiers’ memorial monument at Hampden was performed by Sir Thomas Mackenzie yesterday afternoon in the presence of a very large assemblage of those resident in...
Much work to be done on media merger
Much work to be done on media merger
Merging commercial TVNZ and non-commercial RNZ will not be easy — and time is running out, writes Peter Thompson.
Take positive action when your world turns upside down
Take positive action when your world turns upside down
Dunedin businessman Sir Ian Taylor reflects on the Covid nightmare and how the right attitude could have avoided costly mistakes.
Can diplomacy really help?
Can diplomacy really help?
Amid all the terrible tragedy, the continuing doom and gloom, the lies and the propaganda, the mindless violence and the unbelievable heartbreak, is there the tiniest flicker of hope for peace in...
Rand rebel stronghold falls
Rand rebel stronghold falls
Cape Town, March 14: Fordsburg was captured after a bombardment which lasted for 75 minutes. The attack commenced punctually at 11 o’clock. Johannesburg reverberated to the sound of artillery,...
People involved in small businesses deserve our empathy
People involved in small businesses deserve our empathy
I have been saddened by the lack of empathy for people in business during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Turbulent Three Waters for Government
Turbulent Three Waters for Government
Disquiet and distrust on the Government’s revolutionary plans for the control, governance, ownership and delivery of Three Waters are showing no signs of calming.
The pressure to be a ‘supermum’ is causing harm
The pressure to be a ‘supermum’ is causing harm
Britain's mothers are whacked because they are trying to be perfect.
Tennis teams selected
Tennis teams selected
New Zealand ladies’ tennis team to tour Australia (from left) Miss L. Wellwood, Miss Macfarlane (captain), Miss M. Payton, Miss N. Curtis. — Otago Witness, 2.5.1922
Grocery competition no easy move
Grocery competition no easy move
As the Commerce Commission found, there’s no magic way to make NZ supermarkets more competitive, writes Alan Renwick.
ORC tension not a good look
ORC tension not a good look
Continuing unedifying spats between some councillors and management at various Otago Regional Council meetings will do nothing to improve public perception about the organisation.
