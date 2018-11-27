Sacrificing our places of peace

Diamond Creek, near Glenorchy and close to the proposed heliport. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

What is the price of peace? Peace and quiet that is. If you had to give it a dollar value what would that be? Residents of the Rees Valley, situated 5km north of Glenorchy, may be asking themselves this question.

A proposal was recently put forward to the Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) for a new heliport to be built adjacent to the Rees river, about 200m from the base of Mount Alfred on local farmland. It would be very near the popular trout fishing stream, Diamond Creek. Land only 600m away is zoned as residential (lifestyle blocks currently selling for around the $700,000 mark) but the environmental impact according to the applicant will be ``less than minimal''.

The proposal includes a request for 3000 helicopter landings per annum. This would equate to 6000 ``movements'' (i.e. loud sound of helicopter taking off or landing) per year or 16 per day, between the hours of 7.30am and 10pm, seven days a week. So much for a weekend sleep-in.

This is not an isolated proposal. Further up the valley, near the wilderness region known as Kea Basin, now sadly largely devoid of keas (another story), a separate proposal is working its way through the system. This is for the construction of a large tourist hunting lodge, accessible only by helicopter. Attached to that resource consent application is a request for 5000 landings per annum or 10,000 movements.

Flights would travel up and down the Rees Valley, presumably directly over the heads of trampers walking up to the iconic Rees-Dart track. The escalation of helicopter activity is intense throughout the Wakatipu basin, with several other proposals under consideration.

It is also occurring in the more remote regions of the Southern Alps. In 2016, the Department of Conservation (Doc), wearing its tourist operator hat, applied for permission for up to 80 helicopter landings per day on the Mt Tutoko glacier in Fiordland National Park.

The negative public response must have dampened their ardour for the tourist dollar just a little but the pressure continues relentlessly. In a proposed amendment to the Wakatipu district plan, new rules would allow proliferation of multiple helipads or ``informal airports'' in previously untouched rural areas, with operators allowed two flights per day as of right. It seems almost unstoppable.

Peace: a rare and precious commodity in this modern age of cellphones, sirens and traffic noise.

So thoroughly urbanised has Planet Earth become that it is now difficult to find places that are truly peaceful while still being accessible for the ordinary human being who is neither mountain climber nor arctic explorer.

What does it feel like when you do find such a place? Calm starts seeping into you, penetrating the twittering worries of modern existence. Tranquility gently overtakes you, shouldering everything else aside. The over-stimulated mind can finally settle so that you have a chance to put everything back into its proper place and work out what really matters.

Its something that people are prepared to pay a lot of money to find. Calming the spirit has spawned a multimillion-dollar meditation-and-mindfulness industry that offers self-help books, films and organised retreats. Better still, go to a place like the Southern Lakes region of New Zealand, and all you have to do is breathe it in. And so, the international tourists flock to our shores. They line the Glenorchy-Paradise road on summer evenings for the inevitable selfies but also just to drink in the breathless hush as the black swans sail languidly by on the lagoon and the evening sun illuminates the mountain tops. Which brings us to the double bind. These tourists increasingly long to reach the snowy peaks and what better way to get there than by helicopter? And so the seeds of destruction are sown. Once peace has gone, it's gone forever.

As a small child in the early '60s, I was privileged to spend many a long hot summer day paddling along the shores of Lake Wakatipu, just down the tussocky hill from my family's humble holiday house on Frankton Arm. I remember the smell of rose hips on the warm air.

In those far-off days, Frankton Airport was a small building with a few Mount Cook Airways planes parked outside and a bright orange windsock. But there were murmurings that it could become something bigger. A few daring entrepreneurs ventured to suggest that there might one day be an international airport in this sleepy, dreamy place, but most people just nodded and smiled at their overactive imaginations.

A few took the idea seriously and worried about something called ``noise pollution''. This was a strange new concept. We knew a bit about smog (said to be dreadful in Los Angeles) but this was more abstract. Could it ever become so noisy that it would be bad for you? In Frankton? The idea seemed impossible as we gazed over the lake towards the camping ground where the most exciting thing you could do was to buy an ice cream.

Fifty-odd years later, jet aircraft come and go with deafening noise and Queenstown has become the adrenaline-fuelled ``adventure capital of the world''. Tourists flow in, followed by the inevitable parade of toilets, car parks, roads, parking buildings, malls and fast-food outlets. The Queenstown Airport Corporation recently announced plans to double flights and expand noise boundaries so that by 2045 there would be one plane landing every four minutes. The local community objected vociferously and the plan has been put on hold, but for how long? Meanwhile, helicopter activity seems to go largely unchecked. Do the dollars make up for what has been lost? Will the peace of Glenorchy and the beautiful Rees Valley be gone forever in a few short years? What about Wanaka, Hawea ... Dusky Sound? Overseas visitors flock to these places to find something that is gone from their own urbanised and overpopulated countries. Let's look beyond the concerns of an increasingly materialistic world and fight to keep what is still ours. Peace is priceless.

Fiona McQueen is a Glenorchy resident.



