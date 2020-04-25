Safe and comfortable but anxiety now a normal part of everyday life

Voices columnist Gertje Petersen (second from left) with family members Eike Schoen-Petersen, Lorenz Petersen, Susanne Petersen and Leo, the dog. The German national is waiting out the pandemic in her Andersons Bay home, and her family is scattered around the globe. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

In early 2014, I decided to shift my life to the other end of the globe.

For about three months, I had been in Dunedin, where a short internship had grown into a job of undetermined length and I had started to plan my PhD.

There were always going to be trips home — at Christmas, snatching some summer in Europe — and my family was supportive from the beginning.

Six years on, I am sitting in my flat in Andy Bay, waiting out a pandemic with my friends and family scattered all around the globe.

Six weeks ago, my brother began to order hand sanitiser through Mum’s vet practice, and I began to read the World Health Organisation’s Covid-19 situation reports on a daily basis.

Germany, even though the death rate has been climbing steadily from its originally very low level, was a good place for my family to be, with a great healthcare system and no limits in accessibility of care.

Both my parents and my brothers family live in a rurual area in one of the counties with the lowest incidence of Covid-19 in the country. None of them has questioned my decision to stay here, to keep working and try to maintain normality. My parents are busy lambing 400 ewes, after all.

But they are not the only ones who are on my mind and being in lockdown, alone, gives you plenty of time to think about what is going on elsewhere.

My friends and family are scattered around Germany, Sweden, Spain, Italy, Australia, Canada and the United States and, as safe as I feel here, in and outside my house, not all of them are.

That is a reality that is hard to accept, but inevitable. And as comfortable as I am, my worries never quite go away, and neither does the question if I made the right choice in staying here.

Anxiety is a normal part of life right now. I had not had a dream I actually remembered for years until about two weeks ago, when both a friend and I were trying to get visitors back into Canada among constantly changing rules on isolation, border closures and the looming lockdown.

I didn’t sleep through the night until they had made it to Toronto.

I still wake up in the middle of most nights from nightmares that have nothing to do with what is really going on.

All that they are is my body and mind trying to digest that while I have done nothing but sit in front of a computer, prepare food and try to work out, I still have the cortisol levels of a hunted animal.

I doubt that any of this would be better if I had gone "home". I am certain that I am not even close to being alone in this. And as much as none of us really wants to admit it, there are some upsides to the lockdown. Because I can be more flexible in how I structure my work day, I have a much easier time to stay in contact with friends and family in other time zones.

Ever since my employer, AbacusBio, asked its employees to work from home, office culture has been kept up, with everyone striving to stay connected. And it looks like it is working, too.

Of course, I am not as productive as I could be if the world had never begun to fall apart.

I had a lot of things I wanted to achieve in lockdown. Instead, I spend a lot of it talking to people who, in completely different parts of the world, are in similar situations.

Just before writing these last paragraphs, I went for a long walk and met up with my "lockdown buddy", a friend who also lives alone.

We sat in the grass at 2.5m distance and talked about lots of little, normal things.

If we had actually talked to another live human since we met up in a supermarket parking lot before the lockdown, it would have been boring.

Now, it was glorious.

