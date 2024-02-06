For sale: Maniototo real estate which comes with real stories

Locals inspect the 137-year-old Turner house at Hills Creek in Maniototo. PHOTO: SUPPLIED.

Thankfully, with real estate prices the way they are I’m not looking for a house but sometimes a "for sale" sign grabs me.



A Maniototo property which travellers on the main road from Ranfurly to Alexandra can’t fail to notice is on the market and I’m grabbed.

It’s at Hills Creek — a stone cottage built in 1897 and in its later years, through an act of local body vandalism, hacked about to accommodate the Maniototo County Council road grader. However, Lesley Anderson, of Alexandra, bought the property in 2005 and has restored it wonderfully well.

Sarah Turner was the first owner and it’s the story of Sarah and Thomas Turner which compels me to call it "Sarah’s house".

Thomas Turner was born in 1825 in Cumberland, England and moved to Australia to work in Bendigo. About 1856 he married Sarah Collingwood (presumably a widow), who in England in 1843 had married John Storey by whom she had two sons, John and Joshua, and a daughter, Sarah. (Joshua would become Thomas’ stepson and was drowned at the age of 27 in 1872 during a passage home from Fiji).

Sarah and Thomas had a son, Watson, and a daughter Mary Jane, both of whom were born in Victoria. In 1863 the family were in Hills Creek and Thomas was a director of Ida Valley Quartz Mining Company Rough Ridge (Oturehua) in which he held shares worth £40. He was also operating a store and billiard room at Rough Ridge and was involved in the Great Eastern Quartz Mining Company there, which was dissolved in June 1868.

Gold was discovered about five miles from Hills Creek on Blackstone Hills Station in 1864 and about 400 miners were soon on the scene. In 1869 Thomas Turner opened a hotel at Hills Creek called the Carriers’ Arms. Another hotel at Hills Creek, the Prince Alfred Hotel, was already being operated by the township’s pioneer, Sam Inder.

Business was brisk as the pubs were halfway houses between Dunedin and the Dunstan goldfields and Cobb and Co coaches changed horses there. At the Carriers’ Arms in 1871 an inquest was held into the death of Margaret Kermode, who had been thrown from a horse cart and taken by a passing coach to the Carriers’ Arms. Annie Turner told the inquest of Mrs Kermode’s condition during her time at the hotel, where she died two days later. Annie was Thomas Turner’s sister-in-law, married to his brother John who had also come from England to Maniototo.

In 1872 Thomas applied to buy 20 acres at Blackstone Hill which he had been occupying and had improved. He eventually leased about 40 acres of agricultural land and was a successful horse breeder. In 1873 he sought confirmation from the Otago Land Board that he was the occupier of the land as the area was about to be surveyed and offered for sale.

David Barron, the district surveyor, did the survey in June 1873, mapping five streets in the area behind the hotel but only one, Ida St, is shown on modern maps.

Thomas Turner’s Blackstone Hill Hotel (and an intriguing band of locals) during the time of George Mason’s ownership in the early 1900s. PHOTO: HOCKEN COLLECTIONS

The Carriers’ Arms was renamed the Blackstone Hotel and included a store, post office, stables let to Cobb and Co and a host of outbuildings. The pub eventually boasted 14 rooms, a billiard room and 10-stalled stable, while the property included seven well-fenced sections. In 1873 Thomas became one of the five managers of the Blackstone Hill Cemetery and also petitioned the county council for better roads in the area.

After 34 years at Hills Creek Thomas Turner died after 10 years of ill health at the age of 72 in 1897. His widow Sarah sold the hotel and settled in to a new home, which is now for sale.

But times were getting tough for goldfields hotels and Hills Creek was on the way to becoming the ghost settlement of today. In 1905 the hotel was put on the market by a new owner but there were no takers and eventually the entire building was dismantled and carted away.

Sarah Turner had opened a small store in her cottage and died in 1902 at the age of 82, remembered as "a friendly hostess" and a "very superior lady". The cottage gradually deteriorated until Lesley Anderson’s restoration of recent times.

We’ve explored only the outline of the Turner family history but it’s a big chapter in my magnum opus Goldfield Pubs of Central Otago, a book I’ll never finish — but at least "Sarah’s house" remains as a symbol of stories which must be preserved.

— Jim Sullivan is a Patearoa writer.