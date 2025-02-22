The secret diary of ... The Man Up Gang

Christopher Luxon. Photo: Parliament

THE PRIME MINISTER

Well look, what I would like to say to you about the Man Up protest against a Pride event at an Auckland library on Saturday is that they went too far. You know, at the end of the day, let’s be honest, they went just a bit too far.

But it’s helpful to define what we mean by too far. Because sometimes some people don’t go far enough. Now I’m not suggesting that was the case with Man Up. I haven’t read all the reports but from what I’m told I think it’s pretty obvious they went just a little bit too far.

But you’ve got to look at it context. Destiny Church, they’ve always been pretty active in the community. You know, you see them on marches, and they always perform the haka with a lot of energy. Kudos to them for that. Not that I back their actions at the library event. It was taking things maybe a tad too far.

We have to ask ourselves, "Was this the Kiwi way?" And it just wasn’t. It’s not the Kiwi way to raise our voices in libraries. Kiwis just want to sit there and read quietly. You know, it’s a quiet time. And the thing about the Man Up protest is that they raised the volume possibly just a decibel too far.

Saturdays, we all just want to get the shopping done, wander around a bit, and then go home and relax. That’s the Kiwi way. And I think, you know, it’s worth preserving. So what I would like to say to Man Up is, "Can you keep it down just a little bit?" I think that’s all that needs to be said. There’s no sense in going too far.

Chris Hipkins. Photo: Getty Images

THE LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION

Well I think what the Man Up protest shows us is that it’s time we all sat down and had a conversation about what it is to be a real man. A pretty robust conversation, no holds barred, perhaps over hummus and some pita bread, but you have to be careful about that because heated pita bread can really burn the roof of your mouth. You have to take things one step at a time.

But I think once the pita has cooled, and we settle down for a nice hot cup of tea, or a cordial, you know, then we can get down to a conversation about real men. Really get down to brass tacks. Really drill down. But not to the point where there's an argument. It’s best to say things that don't ruffle any feathers.

I think at the end of the day real men should be moderate in all things. We should take the middle path. The road of least resistance. Real men don’t want trouble. I think that's all that needs to be said. There's no sense in going too far.

Brian Tamaki. Photo: RNZ/Samuel Rillstone

THE LEADER OF THE DESTINY CHURCH

I said to God, "Show me the way."

He said, "Well, it depends on what you want to do when you get there."

I said, "Make a noise!"

He said, "Anything else?"

I gave it some thought, and said, "No, not really."

He said, "All good. Listen. You’ll be alright. You’ll go far."

I said, "I know. Thanks, God."

He said, "By the way? Your skin looks great. What’s your regime?"

We had a great old chat about moisturisers until Hannah yelled, "Brian!"

"What!"

"Stop talking to yourself in the mirror. Dinner’s ready."

"OK."

"Wash your hands before you come to the table."

"OK."

By Steve Braunias