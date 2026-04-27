Skirmish about taxation shows just how little has changed

Labour leader Chris Hipkins. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Help is on the way.

On peeping over the parapet to see if the cavalry was coming, I spotted one red-haired gent on a donkey waving a piece of paper that, after adjusting my binoculars, I could see had "CGT" written on it in small letters. The besieging army paused for a moment, shrugged its collective shoulder and resumed the task of looking for a leader.

Perhaps, if he does get through, we can at least eat the donkey.

And we could wave his piece of paper to cool the fevered brows of the sick among us because the doctor we had slipped out under cover of darkness.

But enough of allegory.

It is, however, difficult to shake off the sense of being besieged after reading a piece on the Labour party’s tax policy (ODT 17.4.26). The party’s revenue spokesperson in a moment of weakness appeared to express some sympathy for a lobby group’s suggestion that we might all benefit from a more broad-based tax system including windfall taxes and wealth taxes of various kinds etc.

Not unexpectedly the National party has seized on this and asserted that we will all be taxed into a state of paralysis by a crazed left-wing party that wants only to spend money to create more inflation and so impoverish us still further.

There is, though, no need for such hyperventilation. While we might debate the word "crazed", it is a certainty that the Labour party is in little danger of becoming left-wing.

Hauled rapidly back into line Deborah Russell has reiterated that the party will campaign only on a limited capital gains tax — 28% on the sale of investment and commercial properties, the revenue from which will be "ring-fenced to fund three free GP visits per year".

Given the present state of our health system this really is like waving a bit of paper over a fevered brow in the hope that the fever breaks soon because we have an even hotter patient lying in the corridor.

Labour’s cunning strategy of proposing as little as possible until after the May Budget, which, given the state of both the government and a somewhat crazed world beyond, is not difficult to foresee, seems more and more irresponsible as time passes.

We haven’t even heard much about dealing with the current fuel crisis, except that the government is not doing enough. While true, that is not enough.

And while it may be an advantage that the leader of the Labour party sounds more serious and articulate than his unfortunate opponent, that is not enough either.

There are a number of reasons why the current government will not, and in some respects cannot, do enough to address either long-term or acute social and economic issues.

Ideology plays a part along with intense interest group lobbying leading to a self-imposed impotence derived from a horror of tax reform and a certain idolatrous view of the market.

The much talked about underfunding of our basic infrastructure is at least in part because governments have underfunded themselves, or when the books have looked good they have succumbed to economic principles that many economists now believe to have been simplistic and socially corrosive.

With this latest little skirmish about tax reform Labour has demonstrated that nothing much has changed. Many potential Labour supporters have clung to the hope that after the budget Christopher Hipkins would use the opportunity to address the fundamental inadequacies of our tax system.

He has made it quite clear that he will not.

• Harry Love was the chairman of the Castle St branch of the Labour Party in 1987-88, and the New Labour parliamentary candidate for St Kilda in the 1990 election.