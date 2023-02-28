Society depends on its workforce

Policies like cash payments for businesses, wage subsidies, rising property and asset prices and money printing meant New Zealand’s small wealthy minority were nearly $1 trillion richer after the pandemic. Conversely, many workers are going backwards. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

John Farrow has provided a clear and simple explanation of current labour market issues from the employers’ perspective in his ODT column (20.2.23).

He returns to the perennial bugbear of an increase in the minimum wage.

He is concerned about the effects of government employment policies which he worries will contribute to inflation and cost to business.

It is worth looking at these issues from the working class perspective which has a different focus.

Firstly, we need to take into account that an adult person living on or near the minimum wage cannot exist at a decent standard of life in New Zealand today.

Our economy depends on the labour of many workers who are not paid enough to live at a basic level of security.

These workers are often engaged in essential work and during the Covid pandemic their importance to society was obvious.

So it is important to provide some context to the conversation.

Mr Farrow makes a few assumptions in his article. Some sound reasonable on the surface but are less convincing on closer examination.

One concern is that increases in wages of low-income earners will result in inflation, which hurts us all. As Mr Farrow says, the cost may be passed on to the consumer. Perhaps this is the case, but perhaps not.

This common assertion never seems to be backed with conclusive evidence. At the very least this is not a simple equation, as the causes of inflation are complex.

In the 12 months to December 2022, the consumer price index increased by 7.2%. So, if you are not getting a wage increase in line with this, you are going backwards. Many workers are going backwards.

Conversely, not all New Zealand businesses are on death’s door. Supermarkets seem to be doing all right, for example. The Commerce Commission estimated last year the supermarket duopoly were making $430 million a year in excess profits from their position of market dominance.

Ironically, some of the worst-paid employees in New Zealand work in supermarkets. Perhaps the people who own supermarkets do have a choice to accommodate a modest wage increase.

They could reduce their excess profits slightly. Or if really pushed, reduce the salaries of senior management. After all, we all need to do our bit to fight inflation.

There may be other businesses operating close to failure. But they may not be viable for all sorts of reasons apart from wages.

The problem might just be poor management. If an increase in wage rates to keep level with inflation is going to put a business under, any market fluctuation could do it.

Businesses could use the opportunity to improve their systems and processes, train and upskill their workforce, and become more productive and efficient. This is how economies get successful, rather than relying on low wages.

Some aspects of our economy are simply nonsensical. After Mr Farrow repeats concerns wage increases lead to inflation, he then suggests they could have a silver lining. Inflation might lead to higher unemployment, which he says is reputed to stall interest rate hikes.

Thus we live in a weird system where unemployment now seems to be considered a social good.

The people in charge used to spend their time complaining about people who didn't want to work. But when they do work, they are blamed for causing inflation and interest rate hikes.

A year or so ago, economic commentator Bernard Hickey pointed out there had been a massive transfer of wealth to the already rich during the Covid pandemic.

Policies like cash payments for businesses, wage subsidies, rising property and asset prices, and money printing meant New Zealand’s small wealthy minority were nearly $1 trillion richer.

Over the last generation, there has been a shift of wealth away from workers to owners of capital, in all advanced economies. The process has been more extreme in some nations than others.

The productivity of the workforce has increased, but wages have flatlined. Someone is benefiting, but it is not workers.

We need to view the modest reforms of the current Government in light of these facts.

One final concern for Mr Farrow is the new Fair Pay Agreements may result in costly and lengthy negotiations.

But on the upside, FPAs will deliver a basic living standard and security for thousands of workers whose labour underpins our functioning as a society.

In the world we live in, where global volatility, supply chain disruptions and climate crisis are real threats, we need to focus on social cohesion and resilience, and looking after all our people. If the system can’t deliver for everyone, then changes are required.

— Craig Harrison is the national secretary of the Maritime Union of New Zealand.