Southern holidays can benefit many

Tourists take in the sights of Queenstown during the recent school holidays. PHOTOS: GUY WILLIAMS

Calling all Southern folk not encumbered by school-aged children — I have a tough assignment for you.

I want you to take a holiday somewhere in the lower South Island.

During the school holidays, our Dunedin-based extended family of 10 spent a week in Queenstown and it was memorable.

The warm, fuzzy feeling started with the special deal one of my daughters spotted on a social media site which netted us a three-level pad boasting six bedrooms, five bathrooms (proper bathrooms, not just loos), a full kitchen and well-appointed, warm living areas on the centre floor.

There was even a media room downstairs for the kids. The amazing 200-degree views included the Remarkables and the Cardrona and Coronet Peak ski areas, plus Lake Wakatipu and numerous other local features, including jets taking off and landing at nearby Queenstown Airport. The cost for seven nights? Wait for it — only $980!

The apartment deal was evidence many Queenstown businesses are prepared to discount heavily to keep operating, despite the fact their takings are being smashed because at present it’s just not sensible to allow overseas visitors to start pouring back into New Zealand in their millions.

On our Queenstown jaunt, it was obvious heaps of Kiwis had decided to holiday at home and some businesses in the southern resort were pleasantly amazed they had trouble keeping up with the school holiday demand.

The skifields were a white, shining example, clocking up record numbers for the opening weeks despite the lack of Aussies. I had been planning to head up the Remarkables on our stay but a serious leg injury in Dunedin wrecked my plans, so I had to console myself with the fact I wouldn’t have to battle the traffic on the access road, or park a long way from the bottom of the main lift or queue for ages to get a coffee.

I had also been planning to hit some of Queenstown’s beautiful bike trails but I haven’t got a silver lining story on that front.

However, I enjoyed chatting with Kiwi families pausing from their bike rides to sip coffee and hot chocolate beside the toasty fire pit in front of the Hilton Hotel’s bar, which was close to our digs. As I was talking to one biking family from Geraldine, I discovered the dad knew my brother-in-law.

So, anyway, why should folk without school-aged kids take a holiday now? The school holiday boom is over and resort businesses will now be wondering nervously what next as the Government’s wage subsidy extension draws to a close and the supply of customers dwindles.

My family’s experience proved that if you’re willing to get on the phone or internet to look for bargains, you could end up with a great Kiwi holiday at a keen price.

And with talk of another possible lockdown getting louder, maybe people should get away on holiday now?

Most people have a few days’ holiday ‘‘in the bank’’, so if you haven’t got kids at home, how about using a day’s leave to create your own long weekend?

And also recall that in May, the Government revealed the idea of creating more holidays to stimulate business in holiday resorts was being considered; I hope this idea is still on the table.