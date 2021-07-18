Skip to main content
Dunedin
14
|
4
Saturday,
Sat,
24
July
Jul
2021
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Olympics
Rugby
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Winter Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
New World Wine Awards Top 50
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
The last word
The longest ...
‘Townies’ and ‘cockies’
‘Townies’ and ‘cockies’
Who remembers the catchphrase of the old 1980s’ television advertisement aimed at encouraging as many New Zealanders as possible to sample the delights of their own country before booking tickets...
Monument to fallen unveiled
Monument to fallen unveiled
Yesterday afternoon Lord Jellicoe (Governor-General) unveiled a memorial at Sawyers Bay to the local boys who fell at the war.
Students’ wellbeing at centre of new code
Students’ wellbeing at centre of new code
Last Friday, with whatever fanfare it might have received drowned out by the Howl of a Protest farmers rally, the Government released a new code of practice for the pastoral care of tertiary and...
‘Moral injury’: how to deal with trauma of violating our beliefs?
‘Moral injury’: how to deal with trauma of violating our beliefs?
Graham Redding looks at how our moral compass is changing with our workplaces.
Quick fix needed for cancer patients
Quick fix needed for cancer patients
Cancer is a killer.
Britain helps Irak choose ruler
Britain helps Irak choose ruler
King-making is always a matter of some delicacy and often of much danger.
‘Freedom’ cost unknown
‘Freedom’ cost unknown
Maybe Prime Minister Boris Johnson believed the old song line "freedom’s just another name for nothing left to lose" when he decided this week was the time to remove most internal Covid-19...
Late sovereign remembered
Late sovereign remembered
The equestrian statue of King Edward VII now erected in Waterloo Place, London, has a martial aspect, but the tribute expressed by King George in performing the unveiling of it, emphasises that...
Climate change denial shocks
Climate change denial shocks
Like many of us, I attended the Howl of a Protest on Friday, July 16, and lost count of the number of tractors and utes, many carrying farm dogs, that drove through the centre of Dunedin. It was an...
Call to calm rhetoric in face of common climate threat
Call to calm rhetoric in face of common climate threat
Bruce Mahalski calls for unity in the wake of the recent Groundswell protest.
Full of pride for mother in ute with dogs
Full of pride for mother in ute with dogs
Climate change is a global problem, a problem shared and a problem far bigger than New Zealand politics.
Fruit barrows approved by council
Fruit barrows approved by council
Some consideration was given by the City Council last evening to the question of introducing fruit barrows in Dunedin.
Where will it be next?
Where will it be next?
If New Zealand was an “irredeemably pluvial country” a bit over 30 years ago in former prime minister Sir Geoffrey Palmer’s mind, what might he call it now?
Tips to help you sleep soundly
Tips to help you sleep soundly
When exploring the cultures that have the longest living people in different pockets of the world (‘‘Blue zones’’), one of the common trends is that they truly value sleep, writes Deanna Copland.
Kaikorai deserves win in dull match
Kaikorai deserves win in dull match
There were not many bright incidents during the game between Kaikorai and Southern (9 points to nil).
Democracy in Queenstown Lakes
Democracy in Queenstown Lakes
One headline proposal in the review of Queenstown Lakes representation is the abolition of the Wanaka Community Board.
Startup Weekend worthy for budding entrepreneurs
Startup Weekend worthy for budding entrepreneurs
As a commercial lawyer, I often work with the founders of startups and small businesses.
Care, extra miles from nurses good reasons to support them
Care, extra miles from nurses good reasons to support them
Dunedin woman Yvonne Bohn supports New Zealand nurses’ fight for better pay and work conditions. She knows first-hand the vital role they play.
Learning support concerns
Learning support concerns
It is not hard to find controversies about the level of extra learning support for children with learning difficulties in our schools.
