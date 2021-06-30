Studies show colonoscopy shortfall

If critics of the bowel screening programme are obsessive, it’s because they know harm has been done. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

If you have begun reading this in the hope it will provide some cheer on a cold winter’s day, look away now.

There is nothing particularly funny about bowel cancer. Having said that, it gives me a little wry amusement to recall the traditional gift to mark my last wedding anniversary (18 years) was porcelain. I remember buying a fridge magnet depicting a toilet for the occasion, a silly nod to the bowel cancer patient’s close relationship with that particular porcelain. Less than three months later, my husband was dead at 48.

Almost a decade on, when I returned to daily journalism as a health reporter at the Otago Daily Times in 2007, an early story concerned the then Otago District Health Board’s move to ration surveillance colonoscopies for those considered at increased risk of the disease (outside the national guidelines) because it was finding it hard to provide colonoscopies in a timely way for symptomatic patients.

By October 2009, GPs’ concerns about the difficulty of getting colonoscopies for symptomatic patients spilled over and the ODT coverage of a leaked letter to the board from a survey involving 26 doctors, and 51 of their patients, threw the spotlight on the situation.

Some cases were audited, but looking back at that now, it is clear nobody got to the bottom (no pun intended) of the extent of harm caused then.

Fast forward a few years to concerns raised by Southland surgeons about the overriding of their referrals for colonoscopy after a change in process in 2012.

Eventually, the Southern District Health Board commissioned a report from surgeon Phil Bagshaw and gastroenterologist Steven Ding, which audited 20 of the 102 cases highlighted by the surgeons. Time and difficulty with access to records limited the cases’ review.

As well as finding that in half the cases they looked at there had been undue delay to diagnosis or treatment, their report conveyed a picture of dysfunctional relationships between the gastroenterology service and others, with one interviewee describing a state of inter-service warfare. (It is not clear how well that situation may have been rectified.) The 2019 report sought an urgent overhaul of SDHB’s management of colorectal cancer.

After that report’s publication, GPs again raised concerns about the way their attempts at referral were being handled.

A 2020 follow-up report from colorectal surgeon Ian Bissett and Rutherford Clinic manager Kate Broome, looking at the cases Mr Bagshaw and Dr Ding had not covered, plus a control group, also struck difficulties with records and the task was not completed. They found shortcomings in 19 of the 32 cases they considered.

That report showed no increase in SDHB colonoscopy provision between 2013 and 2019, whereas colonoscopy numbers nationally increased by 45% in that time. Further, data comparing colonoscopy intervention rates by DHB showed the SDHB rate was in the lowest 25%. The report said, when it was considered the DHB also had one of the highest incidences of colorectal cancer, ‘‘it is hard to deny that there has been an under-provision of colonoscopy during this period’’.

In 2018 then, why was the board considered ready to join the bowel screening programme? Were the board and the Ministry of Health so blinded by enthusiasm for the programme they ignored existing colonoscopy provision concerns, which had already been raised by the Southland doctors? Attempts by Mr Bagshaw, epidemiologist and screening specialist Brian Cox and Paula Goodman to find out what happened in preparation for screening in SDHB suggested a poorly documented process with a lack of rigour.

Where does the ‘‘first do no harm’’ principle sit in this? Those who struggle to comprehend the ethical question here might wonder what outcry there would be if the push to introduce breast-screening meant women were denied mammograms to investigate breast lumps.

How does the excitement about cancers found early in the bowel screening programme make it OK to play down the harm to symptomatic patients who had colonoscopies denied or delayed? We do not even know how many of them there were.

It makes me uncomfortable when SDHB chairman Pete Hodgson, touting service improvements, airily dismisses critics who want a public inquiry into this as obsessive.

If they are obsessive, it’s because they know harm has been done. They want the causes of it and its extent to be fully examined because they do not want it repeated here or elsewhere, and they want to give those affected and their families a proper voice.

If Mr Hodgson had met some of the brave people I interviewed in 2009, affected by delayed diagnosis; people who generously shared intimate details of their lives because they wanted a better deal for others, he might have a different perspective.

There can be no such meetings for some of them now. They are dead.

Elspeth McLean is a Dunedin writer.



