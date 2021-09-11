Skip to main content
Is your business well positioned to keep the people who matter most?
Regrettable loss of talent.
Surrogacy laws ‘creaky’, outdated
Surrogacy laws ‘creaky’, outdated
New Zealand’s "creaky" surrogacy laws are overdue for major reform, writes Debra Wilson, Annick Masselot and Martha Ceballos.
The grief goes on
The grief goes on
The weekend’s 20-year anniversary of what has become known as 9/11, that day 19 al-Qaeda extremists hijacked four planes to attack the United States, provokes mixed emotions.
Southern say: Diverse concerns heard by MPs in lockdown
Southern say: Diverse concerns heard by MPs in lockdown
The South returned to Covid-19 Alert Level 2 this week, and with it life for our MPs returned to something a little closer to normality.
Taylor: No oversight of Hall of Fame decision
Taylor: No oversight of Hall of Fame decision
Behind closed doors, the DCC this week voted against providing a lifeline for the NZ Sports Hall of Fame. Dunedin sports graphics entrepreneur Sir Ian Taylor calls for transparency in council decision-making.
Coal getting us out of a hole
Coal getting us out of a hole
It seems like an amazing admission in these times — that we still need coal to keep the lights on.
Sun shines on Hunt race meeting
Sun shines on Hunt race meeting
The Otago Hunt Club was unlucky in the fact that rain set in in the forenoon, and no doubt the threatening weather was responsible for keeping many people away from Wingatui on Saturday afternoon...
Even as ‘care’, trying to change who people are is deeply harmful
Even as ‘care’, trying to change who people are is deeply harmful
Jordan Redding explains why "freedom of religious expression" is a poor excuse for defending conversion practices.
Three Waters plan leaking?
Three Waters plan leaking?
Opposition to the Government’s ambitious Three Waters plan is substantial, and for good reasons.
Elephant still in the room
Elephant still in the room
It has been encouraging to read Richard Thomson, in his follow-up review of the Invercargill City Council, considers the council is in a ‘‘vastly better space’’ than it was at the time of his...
Dick Arnst sets sculling venue
Dick Arnst sets sculling venue
Dick Arnst last night confirmed the report from Auckland that the world's sculling championship will be rowed against Hadfield on the Wanganui River, probably on Boxing Day. The champion is looking...
Sunflower lanyard hijacking hurts everyone
Sunflower lanyard hijacking hurts everyone
You may have seen one — a green and yellow sunflower-bedazzled lanyard hung casually around the neck of someone sitting on the bus or pushing a trolley around the supermarket. Perhaps the lanyard...
Water reform needs more time for discussion
Water reform needs more time for discussion
The Government’s water reforms would reshape the purpose of local councils. Our community needs to be involved in the debate, writes Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins.
Maori hold South Africa to tight win
Maori hold South Africa to tight win
The match Springboks v Maoris was played this afternoon in the presence of about 6000 spectators, and resulted, after a hard game, in a win for the visitors by 9 points to 8.
Changing up, or down, a gear
Changing up, or down, a gear
As eagerly as children awaiting Christmas, the non-Auckland population of New Zealand sat waiting on Monday afternoon for the Government’s latest pronouncement on Covid-19 alert levels.
Two messes that should have been dealt with long ago
Two messes that should have been dealt with long ago
When I found myself vacuuming the floor of the basement, I suspected I had been home alone for too long.
Ponderous, dangerous and murky
Ponderous, dangerous and murky
We have seen it with Covid and the Ministry of Health. We have seen it for years on immigration.
Overseer does what it was designed to do
Overseer does what it was designed to do
Recent criticism of Overseer, a tool many regional councils have been using to help them regulate water quality, is misguided, writes Caroline Read.
Outcry in London borough
Outcry in London borough
Five women councillors at Poplar in London were arrested today amidst scenes of great excitement.
Stellar spin doctor deserving of award
Stellar spin doctor deserving of award
Dear Uncle Norm. . .
