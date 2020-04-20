Technology breaks lockdown barriers

Dunedin man Don Ramsay. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Each Monday morning, at 1oam I go to Unipol, a a joint venture between the University of Otago and the Stroke Association designed for people who have had a stroke and want to keep fit.

I recently went there with a heavy heart because this would be my last visit until the controversy surrounding Covid-19 had passed. I am not over 70 but thanks to a stroke, my immune system has been weakened. Coronavirus, if I catch it, is going to have a much greater effect on me than it would on a normal person.

There is however a brighter side to Covid 19 : that is the use of digital technology – your phone and your computer – to keep in touch. People have picked this up really well, many people working from home in their bubbles. Many research papers, including some commissioned by the Government, have extolled the virtues for disabled people using digital technology to increase their independence.

Covid 19 has shown the value of being online. I have written a book about digital technology and how a person who has had a stroke can use digital technology to increase their independence.

I believe that the use of digital technology to increase your independence is still in its infancy. It has just been speeded up by the arrival of Covid 19. Each week I go to Unipol to try and increase my fitness but now that Unipol is closed there is nowhere to go. I think that some sought of fitness program could be put online for people who have had a stroke.

The University of Otago, or even the local DHB has the technology, but at the moment may not have the time. However they could make this a future goal.

Going to Unipol each week is also good for my mental wellbeing. It is a physical activity and gives me something to look forward to each week. At Unipol we do a walk to see how far we can go in six minutes. According to the other people who go to Unipol I am getting faster. I don’t think I am. I think I am getting noisier not faster. I put so much effort into walking faster – grunts and puffs – that I appear to be walking faster but actually I am not. When you have had a severe stroke progress is slow, there is however progress.

In addition to stopping Unipol I also had to stop seeing Tonie from Access. Tonie comes each weekday and does the balance program designed by Wakari Hospital. She also sees other people and I reasoned that I could catch Covid 19 off her. To break the cycle completely I had to stop Tonie. She is helping me to walk up and down the stairs without using the rail. I can walk up the stairs at the moment using my walking stick but walking down the stairs is a different matter. My balance is such that if I lean forward to walk down the stairs there is a possibility that I will fall down the stairs. If I fall there is a concrete wall to stop me – not a pleasant thing to stop me.

Why do I need to walk down the stairs just using my stick? I live in Dunedin which is on a hill. If I do not have a strategy to get down the stairs I cannot go out. I am bound to encounter stairs sooner or later. Will there always be a rail? I went to the car park at Larnach’s Castle and attempted to climb the stairs from the car park to the castle. There was a rail but part of the way up a tree had overgrown the rail causing me to think how I would cope. I did make it up however. Larnach’s Castle is a commercial building covered by the Health and Safety Act but there are different rules for private dwellings. Many private dwellings do not have a rail.

The need to use digital technology – or perhaps Covid 19 – has brought out the best in people. The Stroke Association, has coffee groups, so that people who have had a stroke can keep in touch and get support. With the arrival of the lockdown of course coffee groups are no longer allowed but Kathy from the Stroke Association has used Microsoft Groups to keep in touch with people online. My wife keeps in touch with people using What’s App or Zoom, and my son and daughter join us on a weekly teleconference using Skype. My son Daniel is working from home, and my daughter Emma, is in an essential service working at Gardens New World. I have even got a call from Ngai Tahu to see if I was alight.

Covid 19 will not last forever but it has also shown that we still have work to do so far as implementing digital technology is concerned. We need to make sure that everyone has access to Wi Fi, that people have at least a basic knowledge of technology, and someone they can turn to for help – someone to collect their groceries if they need it. Digital technology can influence the world in which we live – for the better. Since the lockdown I believe pollution has decreased and there are many medical questions to be answered. Can one doctor treat several people using digital technology? Can people in rural New Zealand be treated using digital technology? These and many other questions need to be answered.

Coronavirus - Covid 19: Using Technology To Keep Safe