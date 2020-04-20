Three pillars to the Steel lockdown

Reinga Bloxham. Photo: Michael Bradley Photography

Head, Heart, Humble.

These are the three pillars of our team values that we pride ourselves living by when we are in our normal season.

However, things are far from normal. But values, whether personal or team, have been at the forefront of my mind to help guide me through this lockdown phase.

Going back to what is important to me reminds me why this lockdown is so vital - not only for the return to the netball courts but for my family.

As role models for both our netball family and the wider community we know we must adhere to these values now more than ever. Leading by example, training in isolation, getting the work done so we are ready when lockdown ends, staying fit, healthy and well.

Our values guide us in season so we have a team culture which demands high expectations of ourselves and each other. Our values also make us accountable for our actions and the actions of others in our team.

Using Head is all about being smart, making decisions under pressure and using common sense. During this time the decisions we make do not only affect those in our bubble but also those people in our community. Staying home and training in our own backyards or local school courts or fields is what our players have been doing. I know this has been challenging for them but they are all doing their piece to keep themselves and others safe.

Getting their training done so they hold themselves accountable has been a challenge. They’re used to having the support of their team-mates cheering them on to help them be their best. During this time, they have to be self-responsible and train while no one is watching – not always an easy thing to do.

When we show Heart we demonstrate pride, passion and drive. It’s about never giving up, emptying the tank and celebrating. The hurt part is easy for the players. This is how they train daily. They get in the hurt box, train and get the job done, for themselves and their team-mates.

We celebrate as a team usually every 5 weeks to remind us of all the hard work we have put in. We share moments which make us grateful for the unique position we are in. During lockdown this part has taken on a different stance. We can celebrate the fact they have completed another session, or that we are healthy, or are able to spend time with our families. For most of us this is the first time in many years we have been able to spend time at home or in one place for longer than 4 days. There is plenty to celebrate.

Lastly, being Humble reminds us to stay grounded, be grateful and stay united. Values all of NZ can use right now. Our netball world demands we stick to processes and are driven by outcomes. The outcome of lockdown being over is something we cannot control right now. However, if we all stick to the process, stay home, stay in our bubble then the outcome will be positive for all of us. This will help us return to “normal”.

Our new normal is yet to be decided. We are hopeful we can compete again. When lockdown is lifted our trainings will be different. We may have to train in smaller groups at first. This is something we are used to doing with some players based in Invercargill and others in Dunedin.

When we can finally return to team training it will be the biggest celebration of all. To be united together again I imagine will be all worth this time in our bubbles. For now, we will stay grounded and be grateful for the little things – like having our people in our bubbles to celebrate this time together.