Time for a full public inquiry

Some patients with symptoms of bowel cancer are still being denied the colonoscopies they deserve. Photo: Getty Images.

New Zealand has one of the highest rates of bowel cancer in the world.

A world-class bowel cancer screening programme is needed to fight it.

It should have been started many years ago.

Screening should commence at an earlier age, particularly for Maori.

The threshold for the screening test should be set lower for the programme to be more effective.

Those who have read any of our articles or heard our media statements on bowel cancer screening will be aware that we have said:

A bowel screening programme was first seriously considered in New Zealand in the late 1990s.

At that stage, it was recognised that extra resources would be needed to create a successful world-class programme for the detection, staging, treatment and follow-up of all the cases found with pre-cancerous and cancerous disease.

It was also realised back then that some of these essential resources, such as a large number of specialist endoscopists, would take many years to train or otherwise acquire. Unfortunately, little of this vital preparatory work was undertaken in the succeeding 20 years.

Regardless of this lack of preparation, bowel screening was introduced by the Ministry of Health as a pilot programme in 2012 because of political pressure from the Government, and a rollout around the country began in 2017.

In the circumstances, trouble was bound to result and first surfaced seriously in the Southern DHB. From 2016 onwards, complaints started to roll in from SDHB doctors and specialists that their Gastroenterology Department was turning down requests for colonoscopies for patients with symptoms suggestive of bowel cancer that clearly merited this investigation.

Alarmingly large numbers of such cases actually turned out to have bowel cancer and, as a result of unnecessarily delayed diagnosis, suffered poor outcomes and some died prematurely.

By way of contrast, at the same time the SDHB was applying to the ministry in 2017 for permission to start doing bowel screening. Now the process used by the ministry was poorly designed and would never have been able to detect whether the SDHB had the resources to start bowel screening.

Furthermore, the SDHB did not even complete this flawed process but was still given permission to start screening in 2018, and rocketed ahead with screening immediately. This gained some extra funding and a great deal of prestige for the SDHB, and some of its employees, with the ministry. Regrettably, at the same time, some patients with obvious symptoms of bowel cancer were denied colonoscopies.

This appalling turn of events caused many local doctors to complain to the SDHB and finally three independent external reviews were undertaken, in which all the underlying problems and their solutions were defined.

After much sustained pressure, the then chairman of the SDHB, the late Dave Cull, showed leadership and apologised “for lapses and inadequacies in colonoscopy services over the past several years”.

Unfortunately, the SDHB did not put in place all the solutions identified in the three reviews but did accept a crown monitor appointed by the Government in the hope of rectifying aberrant actions and dysfunction that had led to clinical failures of some patients with symptoms of bowel cancer. This did have an advantageous effect for a while, with an easing up of restrictions on access to colonoscopy for patients with symptoms.

However, whatever the attitudes and motivations of the drivers of the aberrant actions and dysfunction were, they appear to have persisted and reappeared when scrutiny was relaxed. So it seems that the imposed solution has not dealt with the root cause of the injustice.

We have recently been told by the SDHD that its public apology wiped the slate clean and the future is all that matters. However, it continues to emerge that some patients with symptoms of bowel cancer are still being denied the colonoscopies they deserve. When we raised this persisting problem, the initial response from the SDHB and the ministry was that many bowel cancers have been found, so the overall effect has been good.

This stance is ethically very concerning. It is equivalent to saying “the ends justify the means” and can be used to justify almost any kind of behaviour. We contend it would not stand up to the current ethical standards required of all New Zealand health professionals.

The SDHB and ministry are clearly proud of their achievements, and think our concerns are irrelevant and we should “back off”. While the major ongoing problems of access for patients with significant symptoms persist in the SDHB colonoscopy service, this is not an ethical position for doctors to take. Some advocates must continue to speak out for those who were, and continue to be, treated inappropriately. The ongoing nature of this known problem has now become an issue of social justice.

The current situation can only now be resolved with a public inquiry, where witnesses can be subpoenaed, cross-examined under oath and subjected to the laws of perjury. Much of this story is untold because people are afraid to speak out and incur the wrath of their employers or others. Only through such an inquiry can the truth be told, and those who have been treated badly and suffered from unnecessary clinical harm can have some sort of restorative justice.

We ask the public to support us in this call.