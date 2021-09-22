Time to look to the bench to solve misfiring MIQ

Ian Taylor. Photo: ODT files

Prime Minister, earlier this month I suggested maybe it was time to look at the bench in your team of five million.

Reflecting on what made a great team, I recalled some wise advice from the great All Black coach Wayne Smith.

He said at the heart of every successful team there had to be trust. You needed to trust every one of your team-mates to deliver their particular set of skills to the game plan when you called on them.

You showed that trust last year when you introduced a wage subsidy programme that was an exemplar to the world of how politicians and government agencies could move quickly when the situation demanded.

It was a remarkable display of trust that saw normal bureaucratic processes put aside to do what needed to be done. Yes there were those who abused that trust, but the vast majority of businesses played by the rules and the results were there for all to see.

Time for the bench?

We all acknowledge the great job of the starting line-up. They kept us safe and made us the envy of the world. We’ve admired how they’ve executed the game plan.

It was, in fact, a game plan that much of the world tried to implement as well. But, like our remarkable Olympic Women’s Rugby Sevens, we executed it better than anyone else.

But now the rest of the world is playing to a different plan, which is why we need to go to the bench.

Who’s on the bench?

Since the first Polynesian voyagers arrived here more than 1000 years ago we have built a formidable reputation as a nation of traders.

First trading through the islands of the Pacific, then the whalers and sealers, followed by those who harvested the fruits of our whenua, our dairy, wool, meat, kiwifruit, manuka honey, and now hi-tech companies like Xero, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Pushpay, Serko, Weta, Vend, Kami and Straker Translations.

These are the companies that will help fund the team of five million into the future. But they are slowly being shut out of the game by a Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) system that simply does not work.

No way back

Last week we had to walk away from a significant, multi-year contract because we could not risk sending our people out to service it without knowing when we could get them home.

It’s the second such contract in the past month, and we aren’t alone.

Businesses are sending people overseas with no idea when they will be coming home.

One business colleague who operates in nine countries around the world is now planning to move his entire family to Europe simply because he cannot guarantee an MIQ space for business trips that he regularly took to keep his business in New Zealand operational.

This is a hi-tech business employing more than 250 people.

These businesses are essential to keeping the export dollars coming that are needed to fund the entire team of five million — and the major road blocks to keeping those dollars flowing, are MIQ and the interpretation of what an essential business is.

MIQ — thoughts from the bench

Earlier this month the Covid Response Minister said: ‘‘What people don’t understand is that building a points-based (MIQ) booking system is very difficult.’’

The advice from the bench would have been: ‘‘No Minister. Sending rockets into space from Mahia — that’s difficult. Delivering real-time graphics to golf tournaments in New York, Prague and Scotland while also covering a 10-day yacht race in Kiel, Germany, in the same week from an office in Dunedin — that’s difficult! Building a points-based booking system? ‘Yeah/nah, not really’.’’

We have a tech industry sitting on the bench that could do that in a heartbeat.

Booking a space in MIQ: now that’s difficult!

But there is far more value we can bring from the bench.

We, and others, have operated in some of the most Covid-ravaged countries in the world and have kept our Kiwi staff Covid-free because of the protocols that have been put in place by the businesses we work with.

Gone in weeks

The United States is the perfect example. While its president was proclaiming Covid would be gone in a matter of weeks, our clients CBS, NBC and the PGA Tour had already moved to implement protocols that would keep them operating.

There were no vaccines, so their focus was on testing and working in isolated bubbles.