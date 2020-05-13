Time for a return to Community Education Classes

Photo: Getty Images

Our world has changed - permanently. Since the arrival of Covid 19 our sense of place has become less defined. Curiously our community is now both more connected and divided. We are more aware of who lives in our community, but some are unaffected while others experience major impacts on their income and future plans.

To forge ahead towards a positive new normal our communities need to be strong, connected and well informed, with awareness of how we can collaborate to support each other through the uncertain times ahead. We need to change and evolve, and sometimes this means revisiting successful initiatives of the past.

I believe one such action is the restoration of government funded or subsidised Adult and Community Education classes. These should be easily accessed and affordable, although some would argue a small personal investment increases commitment.

In many localities these classes ceased some years ago after a change in funding mean it became less viable for many communities, including secondary schools, to continue offering the classes. While some communities managed to retain limited offerings, efforts should now be made to fund classes nationwide.

Some schools in other parts of the country continued to offer limited on line courses, however the gains of this medium are partial as while knowledge is gained there isn’t an opportunity to learn outside the home and to harness the opportunity to network which is well recognised as a powerful tool.

Weekly evening classes are an opportunity to test the waters with a new skill and to use expensive equipment. They were a valued opportunity for social connection and enhanced self esteem and confidence.

Courses which nurture creativity are good for the soul and skills can be sometimes be developed into micro enterprises adding income to supplement the traditional economy.

Programmes can deliver important life skills for challenging times such as budgeting, gardening, DIY repairs and sustainability, and given our recent time spent in the kitchen it is a perfect time for budget inspired cooking classes.

Community Education classes would also be an excellent vehicle for careers advice and opportunities to learn small business skills such as maintenance of websites, marketing and basic bookkeeping.

Schools are an accessible community resource having access to suitable spaces and equipment needed for group learning and are well placed to offer fitness classes for those unable to afford gym memberships.

The national school curriculum outlines a set of objectives with the hope that formal education produces graduates that are confident, connected and actively involved lifelong learners. Participation in education as an adult provides a valuable opportunity for children to observe adults as lifelong learners and offers unique opportunities for the skilled older generation to feel valued and pass on their knowledge.

Having experienced these classes as both a tutor and participant I know the value they have for all and now is an opportune time to turn back the clock - it’s not all about being online. As we move to the new normal there is a need to intentionally connect with our communities and schools are ideally placed to promote community wellbeing. This is a way forward to meet individuals needs and to enrich our society.