Skip to main content
Subscribe
Log in
/
Register
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
21
|
10
Monday,
Mon,
5
April
Apr
2021
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
New World Wine Awards Top 50
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Login/Register
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Drive South
Weather
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Employee or contractor? It’s vital to get this right
You can’t start a business alone.
Give RMA short shrift, reader reckons
Give RMA short shrift, reader reckons
Dear Uncle Norm. . .
Time to talk about council spending ratepayers’ $1.5 billion
Time to talk about council spending ratepayers’ $1.5 billion
It is time for Dunedin residents to have a conversation about the city’s 10 year plan, writes Dunedin mayor Aaron Hawkins.
Festival fun about to start
Festival fun about to start
Now daylight saving has ended, and the nights are drawing in, it may be tempting to scuttle indoors like oversized hermit crabs.
Product disclosure statement a must-read
Product disclosure statement a must-read
When you make a decision to invest in a KiwiSaver scheme, you have a variety of information and documents available to you.
Te Hui Aranga – an Easter gathering
Te Hui Aranga – an Easter gathering
GUEST EDITORIALRev Dr Wayne Te Kaawa
New National MP tells his rags-to-riches tale
New National MP tells his rags-to-riches tale
Just as circumstances prevented National’s newly-elected MPs from making their maiden speeches when they intended, Southern Say’s plans to look at those orations last week fell by the wayside.
Headlong race to find fault demeans us all
Headlong race to find fault demeans us all
Do we really need to apportion blame, asks Richard Dawson.
The trouble with timber
The trouble with timber
The abrupt announcement from Carter Holt Harvey to cut structural timber supplies to some merchants has caused a shock. But, given the complexity of modern business and the small size of the New...
Smith’s dream of captaincy should remain just that
Smith’s dream of captaincy should remain just that
Steve Smith wants his old job back.
Time to fight the attack on young women’s image
Time to fight the attack on young women’s image
"Look at the state of the pathetic excuse for a proffessional. Her rediculous appearance says it all but she thinks she looks radical." (sic)
Bus bother
Bus bother
Sigh. What is it about bus hubs that invariably attract the sort of people who get a kick out of unsavoury behaviour?
Pies Squad taking stock of ‘rampant’ pinching
Pies Squad taking stock of ‘rampant’ pinching
Police have immediately reacted to the spate of pie stealing which has hit local dairies hard.
New Tanzanian leader has outward-looking humanity
New Tanzanian leader has outward-looking humanity
Samia Suluhu Hassan has become the first female president in Tanzania, taking over from President John Magufuli who died on March 17, 2021.
Correct to fluoridate but...
Correct to fluoridate but...
It is a no-brainer. Fluoride in New Zealand’s water supplies should be "topped up" for the sake of children’s health.
Poverty eradication exemplar in China beats UN guideline
Poverty eradication exemplar in China beats UN guideline
China is contributing to the global fight against poverty, writes Chinese consul-general Wang Zhijian.
What varied Covid-19 reactions tell us
What varied Covid-19 reactions tell us
Oxford University developed a government response tracker to determine what happened globally with Covid-19 during the past year. Thomas Hale, associate professor in public policy at Oxford,...
Foulden Maar frustration
Foulden Maar frustration
The lack of information about the future of the Foulden Maar mining site is frustrating.
Southern say: Hospital issues taken up in debate
Ambulance, hospital issues taken up in debate
Parliament broke fresh ground with its first "local issues" debate this week, offering MPs the chance to speak but, crucially, they need to focus on a matter of local rather than national importance.
Code black must not be the new norm
Code black must not be the new norm
Red is the traditional colour for danger, but it was trumped this week when Dunedin Hospital issued a "code black" alert.
Read more