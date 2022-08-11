Tourist railway a matter of urgency

The Dunedin City Council should be progressively bringing Dunedin Railways back to meet the tourist demand that will return. PHOTO: ODT FILES

It has now been more than two years since Dunedin Railways has gone into hibernation, the world is changing and normality is returning.

With the local body elections taking place hopefully we will see a council enthusiastic to see one of Dunedin tourism’s icons return and money and resources allocated to it to ensure its future.

The return of cruise ships has resulted in some train services being run for cruise passengers but not catering for all the companies and ships that are scheduled into Port Chalmers. This comes about due to resources such as staff and maintenance not being increased to meet the demand of a market that is now opening up again.

If you travel to Middlemarch and visit the railway station you will see a graveyard of rolling stock being stored there until a decision is made by the council on its future.

The longer it is left there the harder it will be to return the rolling stock to service, especially the historic wooden carriages. The track between Hindon and Middlemarch is having only basic maintenance, all adding to the cost of returning the train and railway to operating status through to Middlemarch.

You can’t fault the council in its decision to put the railway into hibernation against the advice it received from the holding company and the Dunedin Railways board at the beginning of 2020, but more direction needs now to be given to the holding company to ensure resources allocated are used to plan for the future of the trains and railway to return.

The biggest resource is its staff who have put in the hard yards in keeping the railway operating, all on short-term contracts that haven’t given them positivity for the future, but, thanks to their commitment to keeping the railway going, have given so much to ensure its survival against staff shortages, no firm direction on the future, and lack of finance. Railways is a specialised operation needing trained staff who have knowledge of its operation, safety requirements and a skill for maintaining both track and rolling stock.

Some have left for more permanency of employment and probably better wages, and who would blame them, but the skills they have taken are so hard to replace.

Another major issue is lack of a workshop facility for overhauls and maintenance with the loss of the leased Dunedin locomotive depot. That makes it so much harder for staff to carry out overhauls.

Dunedin Railways is not the only tourist railway operating in New Zealand. Both Glenbrook Vintage Railway (which, like Dunedin Railways, has its own branch line and operates on KiwiRail’s network) and Steam Incorporated in Wellington are successfully running trips now the world is a different place. They offer rail tours of the North Island and local services such as a tour train from Auckland to Napier and across to New Plymouth and back to Auckland, and also a combined Mountain Thunder tour over the North Island main trunk with more than 700 passengers. Both these organisations have paid staff (and volunteers to fill non-operational positions) to organise trains, with Steam Incorporated gearing up for cruise ship charters out of Picton.

Yes, it’s understandable there is some caution leading into the cruise ship season and we shouldn’t expect Dunedin Railways to get to the pre-Covid operations for this first season, but the Dunedin City Council should be looking now at progressively bringing Dunedin Railways back to meet the demand that we know will return.

I think some of our elected councillor and managers of council-controlled entities were quite surprised at the feeling of the ratepayers for their railway and they do need to take stock of this when campaigning for the election.

Make sure you are heard at the pre-election public meetings. Ask the question, where do you stand in regards to Dunedin Railways?

My point from all this is the longer it is left, the harder, and it will cost more if a decision is not made soon.

The council administration is leaving any decision to the new council that will be voted in from October 8. I sincerely hope they have the right information to decide on an outcome and the motivation and enthusiasm to make a quick decision on a way forward for Dunedin Railways and the historic Taieri Gorge Railway through to Middlemarch.

Grant Craig is a member of the Otago Excursion Train Trust.