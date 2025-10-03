Trading on past glories on road to weakness and betrayal

Foreign Minister Winston Peters. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Like many, I was shocked by the government’s announcement that it would not support a Palestinian state.

I believed this government would uphold New Zealand’s international reputation as fair-minded and as advocates of peace.

I did not think the weakness we expect in domestic policy would extend into the international realm.

Others may have seen it coming. We have a minister of foreign affairs quite comfortable with nostalgic bluster and a prime minister incapable of a decision that risks anything.

Wiser people than me could foresee that a weak position was inevitable.

And they were right. Despite my years in politics and my cynicism about this government, I genuinely thought they would support recognition.

The government would have risked almost nothing in recognising Palestine.

Aligning with the 150-odd other nations who did was not relinquishing independence. It was holding the line for international law and human rights.

No-one would have expected anything else, because New Zealand has on occasion, affirmed international human rights.

So on reflection, has New Zealand’s international reputation of fair-mindedness mostly been a facade?

I think, in the round, yes. Our international self-image is a carefully curated persona hiding a history of domestic neglect and hypocrisy.

The government’s failure on Palestine is not an anomaly. It is the latest chapter in an old story.

The 1893 women’s right to vote was a wonderful, world-leading achievement, but for 26 years after winning the right to choose a representative, women still could not stand to be one.

Elizabeth McCombs became the first woman MP in 1933, 40 years after the 1893 Act. Iriaka Rātana, the first Māori woman to hold a Māori electorate, did not take her seat until 1949.

And in 1993 Sandra Lee was the first Māori woman to win a general seat, 100 years after women won the right to vote. It took literally generations of struggle before women achieved full political participation.

But we bask in the international praise for that step towards equality, while quietly ignoring the protracted century-long domestic battle required to complete it.

Consider the 28th (Maori) Battalion. These men were lauded internationally as heroes, their courage considered a credit to the nation.

But on their return from the war, many found their land had been taken under the Public Works Act or confiscated because their whānau could not pay the local rates.

They came home to unemployment, exclusion from public life, and the stain of "No Maoris" signs on pub doors.

When news broke internationally that prominent Māori men, Dr Henry Bennett, Reverend Maaka Mete and Captain Matarehua Wikiriwhi were all denied entry to a pub, Prime Minister Nash lamented that "the disclosure of a ‘colour bar"’ would harm New Zealand’s reputation overseas as a "champion of racial harmony".

But he didn’t fix the law and prohibit racist segregation. Internationally, the 28th (Maori) Battalion were symbols of unity; at home, they were second-class citizens.

This is the New Zealand pattern — performative commitment to equality for international applause while pursuing domestic discrimination.

This is the real history behind our assertion that New Zealand is a strong advocate for international law and human rights.

Winston Peters’ speech explaining the Palestine decision was a masterclass in this duplicity. It is full of internal contradictions.

Peters diagnosed a global crisis of leadership while simultaneously displaying that failure.

He identified a leadership vacuum and a "horrible abyss," acknowledged the good intentions of partners taking action, but then argued that the "last or even best chance" for peace had not arrived.

This is intellectually incoherent. He used the language of moral urgency to justify political timidity.

By stating that New Zealand will only recognise Palestine when peace is already in place and democratic institutions established, the government puts the cart before the horse.

It demands the outcome of a process as a precondition for participating in that process.

This is the antithesis of leadership. It shows a weak polity waiting for a perfect moment that will never come.

The government critiqued the UN Security Council’s paralysis while being itself risk-averse.

The final call in Peters’ speech, to "stand up, and fight for" multilateralism rings hollow when the preceding words display a refusal to do exactly that.

New Zealand’s refusal on Palestine is a national character flaw. We are a country that champions equality while grappling with our own systemic inequities.

We have to resist believing our own publicity and trading on past glories if we refuse to earn them in the present day.

■ Metiria Stanton Turei is a senior law lecturer at the University of Otago and a former Green Party MP and co-leader.