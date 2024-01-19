Tree owners deserve recognition in their rates

A sequoia at the Dunedin botanical gardens. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Urban vegetation in the form of trees as important items in climate change are also an important amenity value in Dunedin.

Trees bring nature to grow amid all the concrete and tarseal, and some trees rate as city heritage items.

Privately owned heritage-listed trees come under Resource Management Act rules, which are implemented by the city council, distinct from those that grow on public land.

If a householder has a listed heritage tree, then all costs are also theirs — including a neighbour’s annoyance caused by its shading, leaf fall and even the possibility of it falling on to the neighbour’s house in a big storm.

What does a heritage tree owner have to do to have it removed? Apply to the council and permission will be granted?

In reality, no: a private heritage tree has many reasons why it should remain. If the householder insists, an official hearing will follow the public notification that is required. The hearing will include a commissioner or three, a few council staff and any ratepayers wishing to be heard.

All this can be a daunting prospect for any householder not familiar, or comfortable, with such official proceedings.

Also, these hearings do not come cheap. There is the cost of the commissioners, the attending council staff distracted from their normal duties, a council hearing room , heating and the power used.

Following the hearing the commissioners might decide nothing changes, leaving one disappointed ratepayer.

On the other hand there might be a number of ratepayers who are pleased a heritage tree has been saved.

A heritage tree growing on private property allows the passing citizen to visually absorb its beauty and stature at no personal cost.

Whereas the owner pays all the associated costs of the tree such as pruning any offending branches and more.

Twenty-two years ago the Protect Private Ownership Of Trees Society (POTS) was formed. Ever since it has supported and attended every householder-council hearing where someone wished to remove their heritage tree.

The choice of a tree to be included in the council’s heritage tree schedule was signed off by a council employee with indistinguishable signatures. This leaves the question of whether they really were qualified to make such an appraisal.

It would be a fair comment to say most households receiving a council notice that their tree was to be included in the heritage tree schedule would have been delighted, until the day arrived when they wanted it removed.

The POTS believes the time is overdue for heritage tree owners to have a reduction in their rates in recognition of their tree’s contribution to the city’s amenity. If a householder does get the green light to remove a heritage tree there is a council fund of $6000 to help, with a limit of $125 a case, but most tree removals will cost the owner thousands of dollars.

Also, the public reaction will be huge if the tree that a person wishes to remove from their property is popular. The numbers wishing to be heard at a hearing will be large.

If the tree is not popular, there will be the POTS and the owner.

■Jim Moffat is the POTS secretary-advocate.