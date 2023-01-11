Vibrant, revived: changing faces of regional councils in 2023

ORC councillor Gretchen Robertson. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Across New Zealand, regional councils play a significant role as custodians of our treasured environment.

As we start 2023, I have been reflecting on a revitalisation of regional councils and their crucial role in New Zealand and Otago’s history.

I am unashamedly proud of Otago — New Zealand’s second-largest region and arguably the most diverse. Possessing tussock-sprouting scree alps, resting-giant lakes, surf-pounded quartz sand coastlines and vibrant character-filled communities, Otago is world-class.

Pride without realism can be blinding, so I keep my eyes open. The rear-view image of regional councils has seldom been a sparkling picture of acclaim.

At best, they have been known for their sure and steady approach, conservatism and almost universal lack of councillor diversity. But times and community environmental expectations are changing.

While this shift is positive, Otago Regional Council (ORC) has experienced teething issues in rising to the challenge. Workloads have increased significantly, with staff numbers tripling during my two-decade-plus career with ORC, first as a former scientist on staff, then as a councillor for 18 years.

Set amidst the heat of a pandemic, the 2019-22 ORC triennium was struck by electrically charged governance storms.

And Otago does this well. Damp, hot air; pressure; mountainous elevation, until finally boom — collision, cooling and the rain buckets down.

It has been tough as outlooks for the future narrowed. Our job to be the custodians of our treasured environment is a heavy responsibility and communities became fearful for their future prosperity.

While storms can be destructive, they bring rain, renewal and growth. For ORC, I have noticed this triennium started differently. We are working to support each other, celebrating our diversity, with renewed honour in representing our communities.

The 2022 local body elections brought change across the country, with eight of our 16 regional leaders now female. This triennium also saw two Maori wahine regional council chairwomen elected for the first time. One, Hinewai Ormsby in the Hawkes Bay, and the youngest ever regional council chair at 39, has noted how the nurturing skills of wahine benefit leadership. Diversity is our strength. Not walking alone is also my mantra.

The rise of community-led catchment, predator control and biodiversity groups in Otago has been exponential. Sustained environmental change only happens when communities get involved, so it is wonderful to see this activity.

Steps we need to take to be effective environmental custodians will be different from those of the past, but this is not daunting since we are not alone.

Like any life journey, strength comes in partnership, and iwi partnership is vital. Sharing ideas, approaching problems from different angles and working together create immeasurable benefits.

For Otago to retain our special "pride of the South" soul, mana whenua knowledge and values are needed. The matauranga, that all environmental elements (including people) are inter-connected, is fundamental to our future.

It is not a purely cultural, but also a human value reflected in all indigenous cultures wherever you are from. This interdependent thinking is unsurprisingly key to ecological science.

Councils have other key relationships to forge. Local Government Reform recommendations highlight the central/local government relationship. Recently, our new chief executive, Richard Saunders, put his hand up in his capacity as ORC’s regulatory general manager to actively involve himself in national projects addressing intensive winter grazing and the development of the new freshwater farm planning system.

We cannot sit back and complain that our government throws responsibility our way. That is counterproductive, because it is both a reflection of society’s strong environmental focus, and on regional councils as local and relevant. Our destiny is in our hands.

Although public perception of regional councils is still mixed, our role now is vital.

It is regional councils which monitor the state of the environment and help us understand its true health. We have enough data to understand our collective impacts. Some resources are in poor shape, with no prizes for inaction.

In my career, I have seen many phases, but I see this current period as our most critical.

The rubber is hitting road, there is no escaping the data and we need to act. Working with communities, partners and central government is the only way. It is an honour to be part of this pivotal moment in history.

I am optimistic. We are acutely aware of our history, and that Otago is home to some very strong boundary-pushing leaders. There were times when openly stating that our natural resources should not suffer at the expense of human activity was treated as a challenge.

Today a national policy statement for freshwater embeds the Te Mana o te Wai hierarchy, prioritising the health of our waterways, followed by human needs, then commercial uses.

While Te Mana o te Wai is a Maori principle, I have seen very strong non-Maori farming leaders stand up for this hierarchy over the decades.

If we listen to each other, share our worries, visions and expertise and be patient, we will make significant progress.

Change is a pathway to be walked with others and it feels invigorating to be on a journey that has already begun.

- Gretchen Robertson was elected chairwoman of the Otago Regional Council by her fellow councillors in October 2022.