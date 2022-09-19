Vulnerability in a rush to republics

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, walk behind the coffin as they arrive in The Palace of Westminster after the procession for the lying in state of Queen Elizabeth II in London last week. Photo: Getty Images

Dear Uncle Norm,

Today is the day Queen Elizabeth II — and her era — gets sealed into a crypt.

Carefully watching will be 56 Commonwealth member states, 14 of them Realms which (like New Zealand) find themselves acknowledging an elderly new sovereign, known to be somewhat odd and pernickety.

The question is — with Elizabeth gone will the reign of King Charles III see a rush to republics?

A Kiwi Elizabethan

It will depend a lot on the jury call made on Charles’ first months. Early opinions prove very hard to overturn.

Elizabeth started as a fresh young beauty, coronated in front of a tame press who — along with their public — were mad for her. She had a much, much easier public honeymoon than Charles can expect.

His reign debuts before a media which is totally transformed. It’s far less restrained (which is not without good points), much more intrusive, and almost manically judgemental.

Charles will be the constant target of "gotcha" journalism. Clear proof was the mammoth coverage of a monumentally unimportant moment — a tired and bereaved old man’s meltdown over a leaky fountain pen.

(But will some courtier please tell Charles the fountain pen was invented 24 years before the Model T Ford. Montblanc — even Bic — makes Roller Balls suitable for thick and kingly signatures).

There’s no present Kiwi mania for a republic. Should Charles’ reign change sentiment, creating a republic would be much easier than in Australia which has a very protected constitution, and an obstreperous senatorial house of review.

Many New Zealanders think our country’s most important founding document is the Treaty of Waitangi. But just as vital is Westminster’s New Zealand Constitution Act of 1852, which established our country as a parliamentary democracy.

We started with both a House of Reps and an appointed Lord’s-like House of Review. But this Upper House was abolished in 1951, fulfilling a National Party election pledge.

New Zealand now has neither a codified constitution, nor a constraining House of Review. Which leaves a solo majority government disturbingly unfettered.

A determined government could (as even the New York Times points out) change New Zealand to Aotearoa without so much as a referendum.

And if Parliament decided to send Charles and constitutional monarchy on its way, it could accomplish this via a simple majority vote in the Beehive.

Yes, that seems unduly alarmist. But our long-standing concepts of democracy are already being challenged by something unmandated, without any set of rules, called "co-governance".

The future is an unknowable beast. That’s why protection is offered through constitutions and Houses of Review. We’re vulnerable.

Dear Uncle Norm,

I salute Victoria University for introducing its new Intimate and Personal Relationships policy.

It calls creeps to account. University staff are forbidden outright from sex relationships with students they may have power over now, or even in the future. Wisely, the sex ban reaches all the way down to potential petty dictators like research assistants and part-time tutors.

The Anti-Creep laws demanded that anyone already offending confess to their superiors by September 1. (I trust they’ve done this)

Staff must also tell their manager if they, say, have a casual snog, and later on discover the snoggee was in the banned category.

In all, 24 insightful clauses and sub-clauses detail the university’s new intimate relationship rules. These even specify what is acceptable behaviour from couples who break up.

Bravo! This is an excellent model for banning the mingling of sex and power. Our government should extend it to all workplaces.

Them Too. (via email).

These rules treat Vic staff like secret Harvey Weinsteins.

We need to be less doctrinaire and more honest about the sources of power in intimate relationships.

Henry Kissinger, bespectacled and owlish, declared that "power is the ultimate aphrodisiac". But while he offered a grain of self-interested truth, he is flat wrong.

The greatest sexual power doesn’t belong to those who struggle up the ladder and earn position. It is owned, used, and often abused, by those whom dumb chance has made good-looking and desirable.

Sexual attraction is also behind "upward mobility" in almost every romantic novel from Jane Austen to a thousand Mills and Boon titles. Here the rich and powerful become the targets of the beautifully ambitious. And the world spins on.

It’s the so-called "soft-powers" which are actually the most used weapons of inter-sex control, and their subtle but deadly use has no particular connection to position.

We need to be squeamish about regulating workplace relationships on a basis of rank, because rank is not actually inherent to the power balance of relationships. And people of all ranks mix in the jumble of attraction.

Love is as complicated as life itself. It is foolish, it is blind. But no more so than Victoria University’s human resources grandees, and their blunderbuss approach to sexuality.

- John Lapsley is an Arrowtown writer