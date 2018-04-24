Ways to fix the freedom camping problem

The way in which councils apply freedom camping legislation is causing confusion. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The following are the main factors creating New Zealand's problem with ``freedom camping''.

Technological change, particularly the advent of ``self-contained'' vehicles and online apps listing freedom camping spots, offering people's driveways for overnight parking, etc. Thus the camping ground regulations governing the facilities a licensed camping ground must provide are outdated.

The confusion causing differences in how freedom camping legislation is applied by district councils.

A flaw in the self-containment regulations which allows vehicles to be certified ``self-contained'' even though the toilet is not in a usable place.

The large increase in the number of free independent travellers touring New Zealand, especially in user-owned so-called ``sleeper vans''. But these 115,000 foreign visitors are only 6% of annual holidaying visitors to New Zealand. Should this 6% of tourists be allowed to damage New Zealand's reputation and devalue tourism through their disproportionate negative impact?

While tourism is one of New Zealand's biggest foreign currency earners, its contribution to GDP per employee is lower than average. The tourism industry needs to earn greater value added per employee by offering higher-quality services for which visitors are willing to pay higher prices.

The camping ground regulations specify a licensed camping ground must provide toilets, showers, handbasins, cooking and dish washing facilities, and laundry facilities, in given ratios to the number of people it is licensed to accommodate, plus solid waste disposal. Providing all this is expensive and top-quality holiday parks provide more. Hence their fees are higher than if providing only a parking site, toilets and waste disposal. This is the main driving force behind the freedom camping problem. It is not legal to provide low-priced camping grounds with basic facilities.

But with a self-contained vehicle, people only need somewhere every three days to empty their greywater tank and toilet, dispose of solid waste, and replenish fresh water. Generally, freedom campers comprise three categories: New Zealanders in owned vehicles; foreign visitors in rented campervans, some really self-contained and some not; and foreign visitors in owned vehicles of various types but not really campervans. All of these people are averse to paying for unwanted facilities.

Many freedom camping New Zealanders are frustrated with the restrictions they now face because of the sheer number of free campers and the bad waste disposal habits of some.

Another serious problem with current free camping practices is the potential for catastrophic fires. At many free camping spots, 50 or more vans are parked like a supermarket car park with 1m spacing. All use gas cookers and many have their gas bottles inside the van. If a van caught fire then it would spread rapidly and create chaos as everybody tried to move their vans simultaneously in very limited space.

The Camping Ground Regulations require a 3m gap between accommodation units - tent, caravan, motorhome, cabin, whatever.

The first corrective step is to amend the camping ground regulations so camps must provide only the minimal facilities of toilets in the same ratio to camper numbers as currently required by the regulations, dish washing facilities, a liquid waste dump station, and solid waste collection.

Whether a camp provides kitchens, showers, laundries, lounges, recreational facilities, etc, would depend on the operator's perception of demand. With much lower establishment and running costs, the charges for limited facility camping grounds could be much lower - probably around $10 per person per night.

All people camping with non-self-contained vehicles and tents would be required to stay at licensed camping grounds.

Given the need to raise tourism industry profitability, do we want to overload the country with people not willing to pay even this low amount?

These basic service camping grounds could be established by private companies or district councils on a cost recovery basis, or by recreational property owners such as racecourses and other clubs which have space.

The new regulations should apply to vehicle-accessible Department of Conservation campgrounds and reserves, as we have many times seen the same overcrowding, dangerous vehicle spacing, insufficient toilets and littering, occurring at those sites.

Lowering regulated standards does not threaten existing holiday parks since the reduction in standards has already occurred de facto and the existing holiday parks are already facing it.

Secondly, the self containment regulations must provide that the toilet is in a usable place - and ``usable'' should mean in a cubicle.

Once non-self-contained vans and tent camping are tightly controlled, does a problem remain?

The New Zealand Motor Caravan Association requires all its 80,000-plus members' vehicles be self-contained, and has more than 30 camping spots for its members. But there will still need to be restrictions on how many vehicles park overnight at lake fronts, beachfronts and similar attractive locations where a collection of overnight stayers would degrade the experience of others.

If, once these steps are taken, overcrowding at some free camping locations continues then further restrictions may be necessary. Perhaps, recognising the New Zealand tradition of free camping and the overall impact of tourist numbers on New Zealand communities, free camping in self-contained vehicles should be allowed only for New Zealand residents. This might seem draconian but other foreign cities and countries impose restrictions to protect their social and physical environments from tourism's impact.

If we can make the New Zealand tourism sector one providing excellent service for commensurate prices, do we really need to be concerned about controlling one aspect of tourism: how fewer than 6% of overseas visitors are accommodated?

Kevin Sampson lives in Katikati and is a long-time tramper and self-contained motorhome traveller.