The man who has it all wants more
Dear Uncle Norm . . .
We need to stop the BS and go back to ‘be kind’
We need to stop the BS and go back to ‘be kind’
Since the first lockdown in March 2020, Kiwis have been encouraged to "be kind" to each other so we can get through the Covid pandemic.
Walking for peace
Walking for peace
It is not unusual to hear of people undertaking treks of some sort to draw attention to a cause, but Temel Atacocugu’s walk to Christchurch seems particularly poignant and significant.
Seeking physical perfection has its perils, even in this age
Seeking physical perfection has its perils, even in this age
As former supermodel Linda Evangelista reveals her years of anguish after operations, history shows that nature usually wins. Louisa Young writes.
Putin: What’s going on inside his head?
Putin: What’s going on inside his head?
The Russian president’s intentions are now clear.
On the wrong side
On the wrong side
It sounds like the beginning of a joke, only in this case it is not funny.
Spate fateful for fete
Spate fateful for fete
With the knowledge of a worthy end to be served and the promise of an afternoon’s amusement in the delightful surroundings of the Botanical Gardens, the people crowded the northbound cars, and soon...
Light at end of tunnel for Covid-affected workplaces
Light at end of tunnel for Covid-affected workplaces
That Covid-19 has created employment issues is a huge understatement. Employers and employees alike have been significantly affected.
Our city is small, so make smaller changes
Our city is small, so make smaller changes
A compromise over plans for Dunedin’s George St could be a win-win, writes Lois Galer.
Accept challenges as building blocks — you will not be alone
Accept challenges as building blocks — you will not be alone
Let’s take the opportunity to build capacity, character and confidence, writes Lesley Gill.
Freedom and responsibility
Freedom and responsibility
It began with rancour and unsatisfied anger and ended with rioting and unacceptable aggression.
The power and the passion
The power and the passion
We say farewell to competitor Dame Valerie Adams, the Queen of the shot put circle.
Challenge now to combat extremism
Challenge now to combat extremism
The extremism visible at the Parliament protest has been growing in New Zealand for years.
New trams, sheds getting ready
New trams, sheds getting ready
The Tramways Department of the City Council now has 10 of the new cars in commission, and the remaining two are being got ready to place on the rails. Several of the cars have been fitted with the...
Never stop questioning ideas and the people who make decisions
Never stop questioning ideas and the people who make decisions
Perhaps the middle of a global pandemic was the wrong time to pick up the book Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty, by Patrick Radden Keefe.
Only way to peace is by peaceful means
Only way to peace is by peaceful means
War is never the answer to anything, writes Kevin P. Clements.
Sweet peas a feature of show
Sweet peas a feature of show
This year’s Autumn Show held under the auspices of and directed by the Dunedin Horticultural Society was opened yesterday in the Art Gallery Hall, and was visited by a fairly large number of...
Opening time
Opening time
The drawbridge is coming down and the portcullis is being lifted. Fortress New Zealand is about to join the world again.
Sunshine for Royal wedding
Sunshine for Royal wedding
Wedding of Princess Mary and Viscount Lascelles: the couple return to Buckingham Palace. — Otago Witness, 18.4.1922.
Navigating the irrational
Navigating the irrational
Many an expert thought Vladimir Putin would not launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
