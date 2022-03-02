Opinion

    Walking for peace

    Temel Atacocugu

    Walking for peace

    It is not unusual to hear of people undertaking treks of some sort to draw attention to a cause, but Temel Atacocugu’s walk to Christchurch seems particularly poignant and significant.

    Spate fateful for fete

    Fancy dress at the fete at Dunedin Botanic Gardens (from left) Master Bruce Jones’s decorated go...

    Spate fateful for fete

    With the knowledge of a worthy end to be served and the promise of an afternoon’s amusement in the delightful surroundings of the Botanical Gardens, the people crowded the northbound cars, and soon...

    Opening time

    Airport lounges like Queenstown’s could soon be busy again. PHOTO: MARJORIE COOK

    Opening time

    The drawbridge is coming down and the portcullis is being lifted. Fortress New Zealand is about to join the world again.
    Read more