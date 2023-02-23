What can be learnt from the very young

The television programme The Wiggles used to captivate our grandson's attention, but more recently his interest has turned to Blippi. PHOTO: REUTERS

When you are barely 2 years old, the adult world is mostly what you experience. They are your guardians, providers and protectors.

Out of all the smallness and innocence a child slowly emerges. But what magic and energy they have.

Among the vicissitudes of people’s lives, the young retain a dignity and purpose which in many ways is uplifting.

They are not burdened or weighed down by world events or the day-to-day challenges of living. Their days are purposeful.

Our grandson can walk but not quite talk. From the moment he wakes his adventures begin and a story is written. Anything and everything becomes an exploration.

For Nana and Pop it is a privilege and pleasure to share some of those moments.

Infants are drawn to sandpits like bees to honey. Filling buckets and mixing everything with water can hold his attention for long periods. Also building sand castles and various other shapes from small plastic containers maintains concentration.

Creating a teddy bear home wrapped in blankets is also a regular feature with a spoon and water bottle to feed them. Spatial skills slowly develop using blocks and puzzles.

Children’s stories also hold attention for a while. Playing hide and seek with Nana and Pop also arouses much laughter.

The television programme The Wiggles used to captivate his attention and he could do a remarkable rendition of the song Hot Potato, but more recently his interest has turned to Blippi, where the presenter discusses in some detail how trains, tractors, trucks, diggers, cranes etc. work in a manner comprehensible for that age group. This captures his undivided attention but of course some moderation of viewing is desirable.

Collecting him from a child-care centre on occasions can also be an adventure for grandparents, as too is shouting him a fluffy at a local cafe. He is very adept at drinking these with minimal spillage. The complimentary marshmallow also being disposed of with great efficiency.

The rest of the afternoon is still action packed including reacquainting with the family dog. There is a pause for food around 5pm and more excitement when his parents arrive home. Nana and Pop admittedly not entirely unhappy to relinquish his care at that point.

Much can be learned from the very young. Their openness and industry is admirable. So too is their sense of humour. But above all their willingness to learn and explore.

Unlike adults they have not formed views or opinions. They don’t have set ideas. They are an open book. How wonderful is that?

The best any of us can do is to encourage and inspire them on the long journey of life.

— Joss Miller is a retired Dunedin lawyer.