What to make of it all from all the way over here

A Palestinian child looks on at the site of an Israeli strike on a house in Rafah. PHOTO: REUTERS

One image sticks in the mind: a young father wading through the flooded streets of Khan Younis carrying a little white parcel. The shrouded parcel is his dead child.

We are haunted by countless poignant images like this. My question: what does it do to us, to sit watching this theatre of horror while we can still walk our own safe streets, and watch our precious children thrive? It’s as if we live on another planet.

Many good people I talk to say they have had to switch off, literally and metaphorically, when the nightmare of Gaza invades their space. And who can blame them? They have to look after their own psychic welfare.

Other friends of mine are well aware of the political and moral dimensions of the war but manage to keep them at a distance. Unlike the BBC’s slogan for its war correspondents they do not ‘‘live it’’. They recognise the realities, but bracket them out of their reality.

It is very different of course for the Palestinians living here among us. Many have relatives in the West Bank or Gaza, and their mobile phones make nonsense of the tyranny of distance. They may live here, but their heart beats elsewhere. You can read their distress in their faces.

And there’s a sizable number of Kiwis who empathise with their suffering. At a silent march though Dunedin’s streets Mai Tamimi spoke of those who walked in solidarity with them as whanau.

Throughout this month we have seen similar acts of solidarity up and down the length and breadth of Aotearoa. For this articulate minority, informing themselves, walking the walk and chanting their outrage, making the Palestinian flag their own, it is a privilege to identify, in some small way, with the father cradling his dead child, with the mothers scraping up flour from the rubble on the road to feed their hungry children.

And in mosques and churches prayers fly to the blood-torn Holy Land. Yes, tears flow for Gaza in this country.

Most Kiwis, however, are neither protesters nor church-goers. So my question is: what is it doing to us as a nation to be helpless witnesses of this breakdown of civilised values?

What makes it worse is that the perpetrator, Israel, is one of the world’s most advanced nations, not only in its agricultural practices and superb technology, but in its glittering cultural achievements in every field of scholarship and the arts. Not to mention its extraordinary religious heritage and tragic and glorious history.

And yet here it is, riding roughshod over human beings, respecting not a single elemental prerequisite for human dignity: neither food, nor water, nor housing, nor security. If Israel can behave like this, what hope is there for the rest of us?

Does all this leave us in distant New Zealand with no option but a metaphorical shrug of the shoulders? Does our silent majority see what is happening in Gaza as the ‘‘way of the world’’ which will eventually blow over? The horrific assault of October 7 can never be forgotten, but if we shrug our shoulders at what has ensued our own democratic bloodstream will be fatally poisoned.

If we don’t recognise that father with his bundle of death as our brother, the mark of Cain will be on our foreheads, too.

- The Rev Dr Peter Matheson is Emeritus Professor, Knox Theological College, Dunedin.