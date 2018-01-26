Disdain for the South discernible

When I first lived in Dunedin, I thought there were a lot of people here who were over-sensitive to "imagined" slights from those residing further north, especially in the North Island and particularly Auckland. Long-time southerners would take umbrage at comments about how "bad" the weather was here and at the perception that anywhere south of Canterbury was the back of beyond.

I would make myself unpopular by saying, "well, let’s be honest, the weather isn’t as good here as it is further north", citing sunshine hours and average temperatures. It seemed to me you couldn’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear, though of course that did not mean there were not plenty of days with good weather too.

The weather has changed since then. I say that as I sit here feeling all sweaty from another humid walk down the hill. And on this, my second stint in Otago, I have noticed, or been more sensitive to, a certain disdainful attitude towards "the South".

It can occur in many forums, but often you discern it on radio or television, from RNZ’s Morning Report look at the metropolitan newspaper headlines to the TV weather. It does make you wonder why the tradition is generally to go from north to south, what some would call from "top" to "bottom".

The awful sight of the Challenger space shuttle disaster, carried on the front page of the ODT on January 30, 1986. Firstly, a bouquet to TVNZ for the order of its weather coverage in the 6pm news bulletin. The flyover of the regional weather and the main-centre forecasts starts in the South and heads north, a natural progression given the south of the South Island is a long way further west than the rest of the country and a big chunk of our weather either comes from the west or the south.

But now a brickbat. The weather presenter a few nights ago spent quite some time talking about lows and fronts over the north of New Zealand. She then turned her attention briefly to the South: "The other front lingering over the far South gradually drops off the bottom of the country," she said, accompanied by a dismissive hand movement. She probably did not mean it, but it was like she’d lost interest.

None of which is as bad as a few years ago, when a snowy southerly arrived and the lunchtime presenter said: "The cold snap has begun working its way up the bottom of the South Island."

As Eric Morecambe would have put it, "There’s no answer to that."

What do you think about the South’s treatment? Have I got all super-sensitive about things or do you have other examples of a northern bias?

Just remember the Wizard’s upside-down map of the world. That could change things significantly for Otago and Southland!

This amazing, artistic reinterpretation of a popular Dunedin vantage point is stunning. Many of you will recognise this as Signal Hill — but as you’ve never seen it before. Photo: Tessa Palmer

Kevin Burke, of Mosgiel, shares his recollection of a seminal moment in space-travel history.

"The checkout had the radio tuned to the latest space-shuttle launch and it was in countdown.

"I hurried out to the parking lot in Winter Park, Florida, 45 miles from Kennedy Space Center. The sky was crystal clear and it was cold, so the launch was going to be clearly visible and I had seen them several times before.

"This one went up — then split into three white curls of smoke and I thought, ‘that’s not right’. It wasn’t. The Challenger’s solid-rocket boosters had exploded and it was the first major shuttle disaster right before my eyes, killing the entire crew. It was January 28, 1986."

Kevin says Nasa had put aside its temperature guidelines — the temperature was below 0degC — and engineers’ warnings for this launch because then-president Ronald Reagan was delivering the annual State of the Union speech the next day, and his idea of putting a teacher into space on the shuttle was to be mentioned in the address. The teacher, Christa McAuliffe, was one of those who died.

"In the ensuing investigation, it was Nobel Prize-winning physicist Richard Feynman, investigating commission member, who cut through the bureaucratic smokescreen to demonstrate the failure of the ‘O’ ring joints on the boosters in the extreme cold, by simply using his glass of ice water," Kevin says.

Thanks to Tessa Palmer for sharing her incredible new take on the Signal Hill lookout and centennial memorial. I think I am safe in saying nobody has ever seen it looking quite this lovely before.

"Here’s an attempt at a panorama on my iPhone," Tessa admits.

"Quite a disaster, haha.

"I took it on the 4th of January. Maybe the man in the picture would like a copy, do you reckon?"

I’m sure he would, Tessa.

Please keep the entries rolling in. See you next week.